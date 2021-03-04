The Fairhope City Council may be poised to appoint former councilman Jay Robinson to the Place 4 seat vacated by Robert Brown Feb. 22, just over three months after he took the oath of office for his second term. Brown said he had a sudden, “one time opportunity” to relocate his family outside of city limits, so he would not be eligible to complete his term.

Today, Council President Jack Burrell said no one has forwarded the name of a replacement to City Clerk Lisa Hanks, but he intends to nominate Robinson and put it up for a vote Monday night. Robinson, an attorney who served a single term as Place 2 councilman between 2016 and 2020, declined to run for reelection last year, citing a growing family.

“State law suggests making an appointment at the next meeting, and while we have 60 days to name a replacement before it becomes the job of the governor, I’ll nominate [Robinson] Monday if nobody else does it,” Burrell said. “I asked him if he would be willing to serve and initially he wanted to think about it, but ultimately he said if appointed he would serve out the remainder of the term.”

Meanwhile, at least two candidates in the municipal elections last year are wondering why they haven’t been contacted by the council in regards to the vacancy. Fairhope council members are voted on citywide and serve constituents at-large, rather than by districts.

Howell Gibbens, who secured 2,366 votes in the Place 4 election last year against Brown’s 3,917 votes, said he wasn’t even aware the council was already moving forward with a replacement.

“No one has contacted me,” he said, adding that he is interested in being nominated for the appointment. “I was serious about running (in 2020). I didn’t win but I know at least 38 percent of the voters would be happy if I were appointed.”

Similarly, Joshua Gammon, a 2020 candidate for Kevin Boone’s Place 5, said he’s also interested in being considered.

“I reached out to [Place 2 City Councilman Corey Martin] and my basic premise is ‘let’s choose from the people who ran,” Gammon said. “It sort of irks me. If you hold a public office you have every right to resign, but I think every other candidate ran a campaign with the intent to serve a full term if elected. We had a lot of qualified candidates and even if [the City Council] isn’t choosing from those whose did run, what’s the metric we are using to choose a replacement?”

Deb Hopkins, who ran against Burrell, secured the most votes of any challenger with 2,846. There are no female members on the council. Hopkins was not immediately available to comment.

“Jay has been duly elected in the past by a majority of the citizens,” Burrell said. “He didn’t run this time but I think if he did, he would have won in a landslide.”

Burrell said while the vacancy is not subject to a public hearing, the public will be allowed to speak about the issue during the public comments portion of the meeting. He will also open the floor for nominations from other council members Monday night. Gammon said he plans to attend.

“I don’t think anyone is trying to pull the wool over our eyes,” Gammon said. “But there are a lot more questions than answers and I just want to make sure everything is done in the open and is transparent. We have 60 days to appoint someone so why rush something when you don’t have to?”