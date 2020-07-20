SUBMITTED – Councilman Kevin Boone announced he will seek re-election to serve as the Place 5 representative on the Fairhope City Council ahead of the municipal elections set for Aug. 25.

Boone was first elected to the City Council in 2012 and during his time in the position, has served as council liaison for the Fairhope Police Department, Harbor Board and the Personnel Board.

“I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish during my time on the city council, including retirement of the general fund debt, the purchase of the K-1 Center, Nix Center and the Fairhoper’s Community Park,” Boone said. “We were also able to acquire 115 acres for recreational needs with future generations in mind. We’ve made infrastructure improvements for sewer, water, gas and electric, and advancement of the Fairhope Docks. Most importantly, we accomplished all of this without borrowing any money.”

Advertisements

Boone is a former owner of Knockout Pest Control and Fairhope Paving Co. He is a member of the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation and a past member of the Fairhope Kiwanis. Boone is a volunteer with Builders for Christ and was a volunteer basketball coach with the Fairhope youth basketball league for more than 20 years.

“My goals over the next four years include continued improvements and installation of new sewer liners, rehabilitation of sewer lift stations, implementing plans and building new water wells, increasing the capacity of existing electrical substations and also building new substations to improve the overall infrastructure of the city,” Boone said. “I believe all of these things should be a top priority to continue to improve our quality of life and protect our greatest asset, Mobile Bay.”

“In addition, I look forward to implementing the new vision for the Fairhope Docks, which is now owned and operated by the city and has the potential to become a destination site for the City of Fairhope,” Boone added.

A lifelong resident of Fairhope, Boone is a graduate of Fairhope High School and Auburn University. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Fairhope, where he previously served as a Sunday school teacher. Boone and his wife, Karen, have two adult children, both graduates of Fairhope High School and current Fairhope residents, and four grandchildren.