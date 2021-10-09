As expected, Friday night’s Class 7A, Region 1 matchup between Fairhope and Theodore was dominated by a running attack. But the team leading the way in that respect may be a bit ion a surprise.

Led by Qualin McCants, who rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on a 14-yard carry, the Fairhope Pirates knocked off previously unbeaten Theodore 21-12 on the Bobcats’ home field. They did so by rushing for 298 yards and, just as impressive, limiting Theodore to just 55 rushing yards.

From start to finish, Fairhope was in control of the game, getting solid play from its players ion the trenches on both sides of the ball and marching to the top of the 7A, Region 1 standings. The victory marked the sixth straight for the Pirates, who are now 6-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 1 games. That puts them in sole possession of first place in the Region 1 standings. Theodore falls to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in region games.

Fairhope entered the game ranked No. 7 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A poll, while Theodore was ranked No. 4. The Bobcats had won the previous three meetings between the two teams and five of the previous six. Still, the win Friday night gives Fairhope a 12-9 lead in the all-time series.

Next Thursday, Theodore is set to face LeFlore (0-7) in a non-region game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Bobcats follow that with an Oct. 22 game at home against Foley (3-4 overall, 2-4 in region) and a road game at Mary G. Montgomery (0-7, 0-5) on Oct. 29. Fairhope entertains Baker (5-2, 4-1) next Friday, then hits the road for games at Alma Bryant (2-5, 1-4) on Oct. 22 and vs. Murphy (2-6, 2-4) at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Oct. 29.