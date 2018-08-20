SUBMITTED — Saturday, Sept. 15, marks the 31st annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup, and for Fairhope residents, it’s a good opportunity to not only clean up along the coast but to clean up citywide. Again, this year the City of Fairhope is encouraging neighborhood groups and others to join together to pick up trash and help make a difference.

Volunteers, community organizations, individuals, school groups and families are needed to help with the Coastal Cleanup. Volunteers who sign up early will receive a free t-shirt. T-shirts and other supplies can be picked up at the Fairhope Public Utilities Warehouse (555 S. Section St.) on Friday Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other volunteers can sign-in at the Fairhope Pier on Saturday, Sept. 15 beginning at 8 a.m. The cleanup takes place from 8 a.m. to noon. The Alabama Coastal Clean-Up is part of an international effort to remove debris from coastal waters. In 2017, more than 5,200 volunteers removed over 35,000 pounds of trash from Alabama’s valued coastline and waterways.

Also this year, as part of the day’s activities, the Fairhope Public Utilities Electric Department will have a public power display and will cook hotdogs between 10 a.m. and noon at the south end of the Fairhope beach front park. Be a part of this effort this year to help keep Alabama and Fairhope beautiful! Please call 251-929-1466 to register your group or organization or for additional information.