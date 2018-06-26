SUBMITTED – Fairhope Docks Marina is now selling both gas and diesel and has pump out services at our new fuel dock. Transients and long-term slip holders have access to bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. The city includes trash pick-up and recycling on site.

Fairhope Docks Marina is located at the foot of Sea Cliff Drive on Fly Creek. Management of the marina returned to the city in October 2017. Funding through the EPA and NOAA helped create a plan for Fairhope Docks to receive clean and resilient marina certification. These efforts led to the city receiving a Clean Vessel Act grant from the state to install the pump out station that will reduce water pollution in Fly Creek and Mobile Bay.

Hours of Operation:

April 1 – October 31

Monday – Tuesday closed

Wednesday – Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 1 – March 31

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday closed

Fueling Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For reservations for a slip, fueling after hours, or more information call Fairhope Docks Marina office at 251-929-0365.