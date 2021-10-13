Photo | Mike Kittrell

PIRATES TOP PREVIOUSLY UNBEATEN THEODORE

The Fairhope Pirates are on a roll, and they carried that momentum with them to Theodore last Friday night to face the previously unbeaten Bobcats in a key Class 7A, Region 1 matchup. The Pirates’ momentum — not to mention a stout defense and solid running game — prevailed as Fairhope held control of the game from start to finish and came away with a 21-12 victory.

The win, which places the Pirates in the top seat in the Region 1 standings, earned Fairhope Lagniappe’s Team of the Week honors. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pirates rushed for 288 yards on the night, led by Qualin McCants, who carried the ball 17 times for 162 yards and one touchdown. Glenn Patrick added 18 carries for 75 yards and one score.

Perhaps the more impressive aspect was Fairhope’s ability to stop the Theodore run game, which has been strong all season long, led by Kierstan Rogers, who is nearing 3,000 career rushing yards. He was held to just 44 yards against the Pirates, who allowed the Bobcats only 55 total rushing yards as a team.

“We had a good night and we’ve got a decent season going,” Fairhope head coach Tim Carter said. “We started off with a loss to Spanish Fort who is pretty dadgum good, and that game was a little closer, I thought, than the score. We had a chance to take the lead in the third quarter and missed a field goal, and they turned around and scored two plays later and it was a big swing, momentum-wise. We rebounded from that and we’ve won six in a row. I think we had a lot of new faces this year and it took them a little while to get a little continuity but they seem to be playing well.

“We were able to be pretty good against their big back [Rogers]; he’s really good. We held them to 55 yards rushing. That was a big goal to be able to limit their ground game. We gave up a couple of passes. I think us being able to take them out of what they wanted to do was important. Then we ran the football successfully — we rushed for 288 yards, so that was big.”

The win moves Fairhope’s record to 6-1 overall for the season and 5-0 in Region 1 games. Theodore fell to 6-1 and 5-1. This week, the Pirates are at home against Baker, which enters the game in third place in the region standings, and if the Hornets defeat Fairhope, they could put themselves in a position to win the region’s top spot. Baker is 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the region.

Friday night’s game begins at 7 p.m. After the meeting with the Hornets, Fairhope is set to play at Alma Bryant on Oct. 22 and vs. Murphy on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.