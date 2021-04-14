After nearly a year of delays and revisions, the city of Fairhope is looking to fast-track its working waterfront proposal before the deadline expires on the $6.2 million Restore Act grant opportunity. At a City Council work session Monday, Mayor Sherry Sullivan held up a notebook on the project, filled with “probably close to 400 comments” on the evolving proposal to redesign and rehabilitate the aging South Beach park, rose garden, fountain and municipal pier.

“I know people are passionate about this and they want us to do a good job and be good stewards of the environment and the money,” she said.

The project — initially unveiled by former Mayor Karin Wilson last April and emphasizing bluff stabilization — was panned and shelved after being criticized as too drastic and unnecessary. Since, Sullivan reopened a public comment period and designers have redrawn the proposal, refocusing its priorities to bulkhead improvements, pedestrian safety, improvements and upgrades. She said it remains “conceptual,” the council will have to approve every component of the project, and every component will be bid.

The bluff will not be altered in the latest proposal, but the existing wooden staircases will be replaced and a new ADA-compliant ramp will be added to the southernmost edge of the park.

“If we provide a route for people without limited mobility, we have to provide a route for people with limited mobility,” Sullivan said.

Thus far, the city has spent about $240,000 on the design, but Sullivan noted the costs of construction are difficult to predict with the current fluctuations in the price of materials. She warned the city could lose the balance of the grant and possibly be forced to repay the money it has already spent if it cannot move forward a proposal within the next 12 to 14 months.

“If we don’t move forward with this project … we could be perceived as an unfavorable recipient of this money,” she said. “There is no other time we’re going to get this amount of money that is 100 percent grant. The pier and this area really do need the upgrades.”

Goodwyn Mills Cawood planner Brandon Bias said the city has until April 2022 to create bid-ready documents for the project, but there is 12 to 14 months of work to get there. The latest proposal has “a lot of similarities to the park that exists there now,” Bias said, but the primary improvements will be for pedestrian safety, resilience and amenities. Crucially, the parking area will not experience a net loss in spaces, but will be narrowed and redesigned to allow for dedicated pedestrian crossing.

As for the handicap ramp, Bias said it will be located in the “most efficient place to have the lowest level of impact” along the bluff. In response to a question from Council President Jack Burrell, Bias said the kudzu on the bluff will not be removed or replaced. Other improvements include refreshed landscaping around the fountain and pier upgrades such as new handrails, crab piers and decking.

“We feel this is an excellent way to meet the merits of the grant and recognize the priorities we worked with the community to create,” Bias said. The item is expected to be on the council agenda as early as April 26.