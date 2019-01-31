SUBMITTED — The Fairhope Film Festival Office is now located at 122 Fairhope Ave., Suite 1. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce welcomed them to their new location with a ribbon cutting Jan. 28.

The Fairhope Film Festival is held annually during the second weekend of November to showcase more than 40 films and feature directors, writers, producers and Hollywood actors who attend. Local filmmakers have won awards at the festival.

Monthly movies are also offered at the new in-house “Ben Gall Theater” for $15 a ticket and include popcorn and a drink. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. If the showing is sold out, an additional viewing will be offered at 8 p.m. Seating is first come first serve.

To learn more about the festival or monthly movies visit www.fairhopefilmfestival.org or call 251-990-7957.