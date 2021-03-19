According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court today, a local man was arrested outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Mobile Field Office this morning after calling in a bomb threat. At approximately 8:56 a.m., an individual later identified as Walt Madison Ward called the office and repeatedly said the phrase “nuclear bomb, come find me.”

Ward, 31, allegedly told the staff member who answered the call “he was planning to come down to FBI-Mobile because he wanted to talk and give information. Ward demanded that there be 30 armed agents outside with their guns drawn when he arrived.” He said he would be there within 30 minutes.

The FBI considered the call a “serious threat” and accordingly, assembled a “large law enforcement presence” outside the FBI building in downtown Mobile. The response included five units from the Mobile Police Department, a Federal Protective Service officer, two bomb techs, four armed FBI agents and two armed contractors.

“True to his word, Ward showed up to FBI-Mobile approximately 30 minutes after the phone call in a truck,” the complaint continues. “Ward was taken into custody due to his telephonic bomb threat to the FBI.”

Ward did not consent to a search of his vehicle, but a K-9 did not alert to any explosives. The FBI contends Ward “has a history of contacting law enforcement at all levels for various reasons to include, but not limited to, exhibit threatening behavior and to pass along uncorroborated information that is conspiratorial in nature.”

As a result, the complaint says Ward “may be a public safety threat to himself and others.” He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail this afternoon on a single charge of “telephonic threat to kill, injure, intimidate, or destroy using an explosive device.” Bond has not yet been set.

Ward lists an address on Spring Run Drive in Fairhope. According to court records, he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence and drug charges in Fairhope municipal court in 2016. After completing the Baldwin County Veterans Court program, he was sentenced to one-year probation.