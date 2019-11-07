SUBMITTED — On Nov. 6, investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tadd Mitchell on five counts of Possession of Obscene Material.

This arrest occurred after deputies executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s residence in Fairhope, Alabama. The warrant was issued after deputies developed information that Mitchell was downloading obscene images of someone under the age of seventeen.

A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of numerous electronic devices. These devices were analyzed on scene by Digital Forensic Examiners from Homeland Security Investigations, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Gulf Shores Police Department. As a result of their efficient work, several images of children that were sexual in nature were discovered.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this matter and the case will be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

The Fairhope Police Department helped with the execution of the search warrant and we would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted.