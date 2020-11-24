Responding to complaints about largely maskless crowds that attended the city’s annual Lighting of the Trees Nov. 19, Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan announced the city’s annual Christmas parade will still take place Friday, Dec. 4, but the format will be changed to discourage gatherings.

Instead of allowing attendees to line the parade route, Sullivan said, the floats and attractions will be stationary on Section Street between Magnolia Street and Morphy Avenue.

“At the beginning of the parade we’ll have a light tunnel … cars will drive through, there will be activity at the intersection there — possibly with Rudolph and Frosty, maybe some snow, maybe some lights — and you’ll drive out at Morphy and Section and Santa will be there to say hello as you exit,” Sullivan explained at the City Council work session Monday. “We’re asking people to bring their family, get in your car, put on your pajamas and call it a pajama parade.”

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., Sullivan said, and more details will be disclosed by the city through social media and news releases soon. Sullivan added the modifications were made over the weekend, and even though the city’s parade route is expansive, she didn’t want a repeat of the tree lighting.

“As we found during tree lighting, you can’t rely on adults to do the things they’re supposed to do,” she said. “So, we provide a safe event, but you have to rely on people coming to the event to do the things they’re supposed to. If they don’t, it creates a problem for all of us.”

At the subsequent council meeting, the city awarded supplemental pay to employees for the ninth year in a row, according to Council President Jack Burrell. Essentially a Christmas bonus, full-time employees are eligible for a maximum of $240 depending on length of employment and part-time employees are eligible for a maximum of $100.

Other routine business was detailed in the council packet and approved without discussion, but curiously absent was Sullivan’s recommendations for “pending litigation and all legal services.” At the new administration’s organizational meeting Nov. 2, the city agreed to retain law firm Hand Arendall Harrison Sale (HAHS) as litigation attorneys, effectively cutting ties with the Jones Walker firm hired by the previous mayor, Karin Wilson.

After the meeting, Sullivan cited attorney-client privilege and wouldn’t elaborate on what her recommendations were, but at least one case has already been transferred to a new attorney. Burrell did not respond to a request for more information, but Sullivan steered a reporter to court records, suggesting it would become a matter of public record there.

The following is a list of pending litigation against the city of Fairhope.

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company vs. City of Fairhope — Filed in federal court in March 2019, the plaintiff seeks to indemnify itself from losses potentially incurred by the city in a separate lawsuit, Charles K. Breland vs. City of Fairhope. In that case, which stretches back to 2001, Breland claimed he was unlawfully prohibited from developing property off Heard Road. According to a status report filed Oct. 30, an appeal of the Breland case remains pending in the Alabama Supreme Court, and the Charter Oak case is pending that appeal.

Dale Zuehlke vs. City of Fairhope — Filed in Circuit Court in April 2019, the plaintiff, a resident of Pine Street, is suing the city over zoning variances awarded to a neighboring property. In subsequent complaints, the plaintiff also sued the developer and is seeking to have the building recently constructed at 106 N. Bancroft Street razed. The Fairhope Planning Commission was dismissed from the lawsuit in January and a mediator was appointed in July. Summary judgments on some claims have been scheduled in the case before the end of the year, while Judge Clark Stankoski is currently considering trial dates.

Paula DiNardi vs. Ronan McSharry — Filed in Circuit Court in April 2019, the city of Fairhope is listed as a third party in this lawsuit in which the plaintiff is seeking a judgment against the defendant for injuries sustained during an assault at a Fairhope bar in 2018. As has been extensively detailed in this newspaper, the city and this newspaper are defending themselves against discovery requests by the defendant. In late October, the Alabama Supreme Court denied a writ of mandamus filed on behalf of the plaintiff, and the case remains in discovery.

Brittany Wallace vs. City of Fairhope — Filed in Circuit Court in August 2019, the plaintiff claims she was hit by a baseball in Volanta Park, sustaining “numerous facial fractures” and was “forced to undergo surgery.” The city has denied the complaint and a trial was tentatively set for March 2021, but the plaintiff has since indicated it will be delayed.

Shawn Sauders vs. City of Fairhope — Filed in February, this case is a workman’s compensation claim filed by an employee who claims he was injured on the job. The city has denied the claim and the case is currently in discovery.

James Orr vs. City of Fairhope — Filed in Circuit Court in April, the plaintiffs, James and Michelle Orr, claim their property on Creek Drive has been compromised several times by erosion since the city constructed an inadequate stormwater catch basin nearby. The city denied the complaint in June, and the case has been set for trial in November 2021.

Office of Attorney General vs. City of Fairhope — Representing the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the attorney general’s office filed suit against the city in Circuit Court in May, claiming it violated several permit requirements for reporting and discharging pollutants from its wastewater treatment plant for a five-year period between April 2015 and April 2020. The city denied portions of the complaint in June, HAHS attorney Christopher Williams filed a notice of appearance on behalf of the city Nov. 12.

Teachers’ Retirement System of Alabama (RSA) vs. Fairhope Planning and Zoning Commission — Filed in June, RSA is seeking a writ of mandamus to compel the planning commission to approve its application for a 10-lot subdivision between two holes on the Lakewood Golf Club. The property is outside the city limits but within its extraterritorial planning jurisdiction. Although the plan met subdivision regulations, the planning commission denied the request after neighbors complained it would endanger the health, safety and welfare of residents. A bench trial is set for February.

Sandy Garber vs. City of Fairhope — Filed in August in Circuit Court, Fairhope’s former fire safety inspector sued the city, alleging he was retaliated against and eventually fired after observing “numerous state fire and safety codes that were not being enforced properly pursuant to state guidelines and requirements.” The suit was subsequently moved to and removed from federal court, and on Nov. 4, the city filed an answer denying the allegations.

Carl Black vs. City of Fairhope — Filed earlier this month in circuit court, the plaintiff is claiming breach of contract, fraud, eminent domain/inverse condemnation after the city allegedly broke the terms of his lease of two boat slips at the city docks, including demolishing improvements he had made. The city has not yet answered the case.