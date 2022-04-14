The Fairhope Pirates have moved to the top spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A softball poll this week. The Pirates had been in the No. 2 position recently but now hold the No. 1 ranking as the postseason approaches. Mobile Christian, which has held the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A for several weeks, maintained that lofty position this week as well.

A few other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area also claimed a Top 10 ranking this week or received votes although failing to earn a Top 10 spot. Daphne is No. 8 in Class 7A where Alma Bryant received votes. In Class 6A, Baldwin County is ranked No. 10 and Spanish Fort received votes. Satsuma is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A and Orange Beach is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

Other than Fairhope and Mobile Christian, the No. 1-ranked teams this week include Athens (Class 6A), Alexandria (5A), Curry (4A), Pisgah (2A), Holy Spirit (1A) and Abbeville Christian (AISA).

Area tournaments begin April 30 and continue through May 8. Regional softball tournaments are slated May 10-13, with the state tournament set for Oxford May 17-21.