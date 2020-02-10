A series of new “Hands-On-History” programs will provide numerous ways to interact and learn beyond observing objects in glass cases and reading labels about bygone times. According to museum Director Darby Wiik, in addition to regular tours, scavenger hunts, and weekly “Tea for 2” guest speakers:

Daily, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: “New/Old Toys.” Explore new, fun toys of today that match items on display from the museum’s permanent collection. All ages. Free.

March 14, April 11, May 9 at 10 a.m.: “Fairhope-Area Black History Research Club.” Inaugural meeting took place Saturday, Feb. 8 at the museum. Group will meet the second Saturday of each month to identify and explore topics, document and preserve information for generations to come. All are welcome! Free.

For more information contact the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. Fairhope, AL 36532, 251-929-1474, museum@fairhopeal.gov ; Museum Hours: 9 am – 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Free admission. The Fairhope Museum of History is an entity of the City of Fairhope with support from the Friends of the Fairhope Museum of History and visitors like you.