A Fairhope couple was granted a $3.8 million award against pest control company Terminix July 31, after an arbitrator determined the company breached the terms of its contract with the homeowners for their home in Montrose.

Attorney “Termite” Tom Campbell, who has built a practice representing plaintiffs along the Gulf Coast against Terminix, said the award is the largest of the dozens he has won over the past few years and notably, it sets a precedent for future cases against the company.

“It’s called issue preclusion or collateral estoppel — when you have a recurring issue with a full and fair opportunity to litigate and you lose, you can’t litigate it again,” he explained. “Alabama allows a recurring issue and if the defendant loses, other plaintiffs get to use that determination offensively in their own case.”

In a news release, Campbell explained that 10-15 years ago, Terminix began issuing “new” termite contracts in an effort to escape the liability associated with “legacy” contracts that promised “lifetime” protection of homes with liquid termite prevention barriers.

“The big problem with those contracts is that Terminix secretly let the treatments wear-off despite promising to reapply those barriers at no charge,” he wrote. “The ‘new’ generation of contracts since then promise both a baiting system and a liquid chemical treatment to the soil. Terminix pinned its plan to reduce liability on the new contracts that promise ‘dual’ systems to prevent termites. The promise of two methods of prevention gave the company a gimmick to switch customers from the ‘legacy’ contracts to a new agreement.”

The company also acknowledged the baiting system was ineffective, Campbell said, so in an attempt to minimize possible losses it excessively raised premiums or allowed automated payments on existing policies to lapse so the bonds could be dropped entirely.

Previously, his law firm has won a $1.6 million judgment in Biloxi, two $1.9 million awards in Fairhope, a $2.8 million award for a $130,000 beach house on Dauphin Island and a $1.7 million award in Daphne, among others. On July 6, two plaintiffs, Ann McLaurin and Lynne Fitzgerald, won a $2,767,900 award against Terminix in Mobile’s federal court.

But in the latest case, Terminix faced its first trial over the new contract.

“This is going to bind [Terminix] in all other cases involving that contract,” Campbell told Lagniappe this afternoon. “We will not have to relitigate these cases, we will just have to prove it’s the same contract and there were damages.”

Arbitrator Jarrod White determined Terminix owed the the plaintiffs $336,388 for damages to their home as a result of a failure to perform necessary treatments and failing to pay for covered losses. But the plaintiffs also brought tort claims, and White awarded an additional $1.5 million for compensatory damages for “mental anguish and consequential damages” plus another $2 million for punitive damages.

Terminix is challenging the award, which has yet to be approved by a federal judge, but Campbell believes the company doesn’t have a leg to stand on. When the company attempted to avoid paying a previous award, Campbell obtained a judicial order allowing the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to seize computers and equipment from the Terminix office in Mobile.

“Collecting somebody’s assets is supposed to be an unpleasant process,” Campbell told Lagniappe earlier this year. “What you’re trying to do when you collect those assets is to use the power of the juridical system and the law to coerce somebody that owes money to pay it voluntarily. So if you’re a smart lawyer you should go out and either attack an asset where you can seize cash and get paid, or if you don’t know where their bank accounts are, you should seize assets that are going to make them want to pay up.”

Meanwhile, Campbell said he still has dozens of active cases against Terminix that have yet to be resolved and suggested the arbitration awards could continue to grow.

“Up until this point the arbiters have been reluctant to multiply for punitive damages,” he said. “Until you start awarding multiples for punitive damages it’s not going to have an impact on the defendant to correct behavior.”