SUBMITTED — After 36 years of service to the city of Fairhope, Chief Joseph Petties will be retiring on July 1. Chief Petties began working with the City of Fairhope in 1982 and joined the Fairhope Police Department in 1991.

During his tenure, Chief Petties started the Back to School program Red, White & Blue which has helped hundreds of children by providing school supplies, clothing, haircuts and more. The program was in response to national tensions between law enforcement and citizens around the country and was his way of providing more opportunity to build relationships with residents.

Chief Petties led the effort to update critical security communications systems for the Fairhope Police Department. This was a vital part of bringing the department up to date with the latest communications technology. He also advocated for, and received approval to provide each officer with a rifle for the first time in the history of the department.

“Chief Petties has provided nearly four decades of loyal service to the residents and visitors of Fairhope,” Mayor Wilson said. “We cannot thank him enough for his time and effort. He started each police department meeting with this phrase, ‘Come to work, do your job to the best of your ability and go home safe.’ I am thankful he is able to go home safe after serving our city for so long as he embarks on this new chapter.”

An interim Chief of Police will be named by the City Council in a special-called council meeting on June 4, 4 p.m. in City Council chambers.