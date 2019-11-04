SUBMITTED — The city of Fairhope is proud to support bipartisan legislation introduced this week by U.S. Senator Doug Jones to create a new water quality grant program to increase data sharing across counties.

“This legislation is a result of a successful mid-September meeting between our administration with staffers from Senator Jones’ office,” Mayor Karin Wilson said in a statement. “They accepted our invitation ready and willing to listen to our problems and quickly developed and delivered possible solutions. I am beyond excited that Senator Jones sees the incredible value and growing need that improving Mobile Bay and Mobile River watershed is to our entire state.”

Representatives from Jones’ office said the grant program would help states and local governments better facilitate cross-county information about water quality, which is crucial to ensuring that local leaders have the information they need to address water quality challenges that cross county lines.

“We know improving the water quality of Mobile Bay is a joint effort between everyone in the Mobile River Delta System, which is the second largest in the United States,” Wilson said. “To make a genuine impact to the health of our bay requires working with the entire state, and this legislation could be a solution that helps our region become a leader in water quality.”

“I am proud to have leaders in my administration who help me champion causes that will affect our residents for decades to come. I will continue to meet with state representatives to support this bill.”

ABOUT THE PROGRAM