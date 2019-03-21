SUBMITTED — The city of Fairhope is excited to host “Fairhope K-1 Center: What Do You See?” at 9 a.m. to noon April 3rd at the Fairhope Civic Center.

“Citizens said they wanted public input on the K-1 Center, and the Council and I unanimously agree,” said Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson. “We heard your voices. We know you want public participation and we are preparing to make that possible.”

Amy Chester of Rebuild by Design will lead the collaborative, roundtable discussion. Citizens are invited to participate by bringing all ideas pertaining to the K-1 Center’s future. The

discussion will be the first in a series of actions that will include a survey of voters.

“We want this to be a positive, open environment where ideas won’t be criticized and where everyone feel included,” Wilson said.

The Fairhope K-1 Center has a long history of educating Fairhopers, creating connections, emotions and a sense of nostalgia throughout the community. This process will help determine

what citizens really want to see it become in the future.

“Like a lot of citizens, I have a connection to the Fairhope K-1 Center: generations of my family have been educated there,” Wilson said. “It’s time now to create its new life. This important piece of property transitions a residential area to the Central Business District, and we want to make sure that the highest use is determined.”