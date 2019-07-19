SUBMITTED – Results from a resident survey pertaining to the future of the Fairhope K-1 Center site will be presented during the 4:30 p.m. City Council Work Session on Monday, July 22nd.

The survey was launched as the new step in a collaborative series that began in early April with a community roundtable discussion. Five hundred residents completed the online survey which was designed to determine citizen preferences for the site.

“Like every other process within the City of Fairhope, we want to hear from the people who matter the most when important decisions are made: the citizens,” said Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson. “The valuable input collected will help us as we continue to evaluate the future of the site.”

The City Council Work Session will be held in City Council Chambers and will also be broadcast live on the City of Fairhope YouTube channel.