The Faith Academy Rams remained the No. 1-ranked teams this week in both the Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball and softball polls in their respective classifications. The Rams’ baseball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A — bumped up a classification based on success over the past three seasons — while the softball team is No. 1 in the Class 5A poll.

Mobile Christian maintained its No. 1 status in the Class 4A baseball poll while St. Luke’s moved to the No. 1 position in the Class 2A baseball poll.

Fairhope is the No. 2-ranked team in Class 7A softball and Spanish Fort is ranked No. 3 in Class 6A softball. Several other schools in the Lagniappe coverage area are included in the respective baseball and softball polls while others are receiving votes but have not yet cracked the Top 10 rankings.

In softball, the other No. 1-ranked schools are Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Curry (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). In baseball, the other top-ranked teams include Auburn (7A), Russellville (5A), T.R. Miller (3A), Sweet Water (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).

Here is a list of the rankings involving area schools (RV stands for receiving votes):

SOFTBALL

Class 7A: 2. Fairhope. RV: Alma Bryant, Baker, Theodore.

Class 6A: 3. Spanish Fort. RV: Baldwin County, Robertsdale, Saraland.

Class 5A: 8 Satsuma.

Class 4A: None

Class 3A: 5. Mobile Christian.

Class 2A: 7. Orange Beach

Class 1A: None

AISA: None

BASEBALL

Class 7A: None

Class 6A: 1. Faith Academy, 6. Saraland. RV: Gulf Shores, McGill-Toolen, Robertsdale.

Class 5A: 7. St. Paul’s, 8. UMS-Wright.

Class 4A: 1. Mobile Christian.

Class 3A: 6. Bayside Academy.

Class 2A: 1. St. Luke’s.

Class 1A: 5. Bayshore Christian.

AISA: None