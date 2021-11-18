The Faith Academy Rams lived up to their name last Friday night in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state playoff game against Central-Clay County — they kept the faith.

In a back-and-forth game, the Rams used an 80-yard touchdown run by Christian Burnette with three minutes remaining to be played to collect a 40-33 victory and advance to third-round action this week at home against No. 1-ranked and undefeated Pike Road.

The Rams picked up the victory over Central-Clay County, Class 5A state champions in 2018 and 2019, despite facing injury issues that affected the team’s depth and its starting lineup.

Based on the come-from-behind victory, Faith Academy has been selected as the Lagniappe Team of the Week. This marks the second time this season the Rams have won the award, sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, joining UMS-Wright as the only two teams to win the award more than once this season. The Rams were presented their Team of the Week banner Wednesday before practice, with MCSO Lt. “Rock” Bonner, whose son is a member of the team, assisting with the presentation.

Quarterback Colton Wood was another key contributor to the Rams’ victory over Central-Clay County. He passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns, including three touchdown throws in the second quarter.

“I know it took a special effort on a lot of [their] parts because we actually had a pretty rough game up at Shelby County [in the first round] and we didn’t come out of it injury-free,” Faith Academy head coach Jack French said. “But we really got everybody on the field and they all played mighty hard. It took everybody that we had to pull that one out.”

Now the Rams face an 11-0 Pike Road team that has outscored its opponents 524-128 and is 5-0 in games on the road.

“So far, we have played probably as good as you can,” French said. “You can fix mistakes. As long as you are giving 100 percent on the effort side, that’s all you can ask.”

The Rams carry a 7-4 record into Friday’s 7 p.m. game on their home field. All four losses have come to teams that reached the playoffs, dropping a 21-20 season-opening game at home against Andalusia before winning the next three games. Then came a three-game losing streak — at St. Paul’s (10-7), vs. UMS-Wright (34-26) and at Vigor (21-19) — before beginning the four-game win streak they carry into Friday’s game.