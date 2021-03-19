Faith Academy rules the roost in Class 6A in both baseball and softball, according to the first Alabama Sports Writers Association polls of the season.

Both of the Rams’ programs were tabbed as the No. 1 team in their respective sport in the polls that were released this week.

Another local team claiming a No. 1 ranking is the Mobile Christian baseball team in Class 4A. The Mobile Christian softball team is also ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A, holding the No. 5 spot.

Other teams receiving No. 1 rankings in the baseball polls include Auburn (7A), Russellville (5A), Hokes Bluff (3A), Westbrook Christian (2A), Brantley (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). In the softball polls, the No. 1-ranked teams are Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Curry (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Clarke Prep (AISA).

Several teams in the Lagniappe coverage area claimed spots on the ASWA’s baseball and softball polls. Here’s a look at the local teams that received Top 10 status or received votes but didn’t make it into the Top 10:

BASEBALL

Class 7A: Receiving votes (RV): Daphne

Class 6A: 1. Faith Academy, 5, Saraland. RV: Gulf Shores, Robertsdale.

Class 5A: 3. St. Paul’s, 4. UMS-Wright.

Class 4A: 1. Mobile Christian.

Class 3A: 6. Bayside Academy. RV: Cottage Hill.

Class 2A: 2. St. Luke’s.

Class 1A: 4. Bayshore Christian.

SOFTBALL

Class 7A: 2. Fairhope. RV: Baker.

Class 6A: 5. Spanish Fort, 10. Saraland. RV: Baldwin County, Robertsdale

Class 5A: 1. Faith Academy, 9. Satsuma

Class 3A: 5. Mobile Christian.