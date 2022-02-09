Her name says it all, at least as far as Faith Academy basketball fans are concerned. And Thursday night, the school, athletics director and former girls’ basketball coach Woodie Head and the Rams’ faithful showed Unique Thompson what she means to them. Prior to tipoff of Faith’s game against McGill-Toolen, a ceremony was held at midcourt retiring Thompson’s No. 20 jersey.

Thompson, who won several awards during her time at Faith Academy, followed her Rams’ career with an All-America college career at Auburn. The 19th overall selection in last season’s WNBA Draft, Thompson is currently playing professionally in Russia.

As such, getting her back to Mobile for the ceremony was no simple task.

“Coach Head asked me when I would be home for Christmas, and I told him I would only be here for a few days,” Thompson said when asked when she found out about the honor. “He said, ‘There’s not a game that week because we’ll be on Christmas break.’ I said, ‘Oh, you want me to come to a game. Then I talked to my mom and she was kind of hiding something too, so I said, ‘What’s going on?’ So when I made it back to Russia, Coach Head texted me [and revealed the plans] and I was just like, aw, that is so sweet. So I made a way to come back home.”

During the ceremony, she was presented with a bouquet of flowers and her Faith jersey in a frame. A second framed jersey will be placed in the lobby of the school’s gym, near that of Jasmine Rhodes, No. 32, the only other Faith player to have her jersey number retired.

“It means everything,” Thompson said after the ceremony. “I’m trying not to cry, but it means a lot, it really does. I’m just really grateful and blessed because Faith means a lot to me and this is a great night. Just having my family and friends and having my coach here … Coach Head has kept up with me the whole time since I left here. Coach Head means a lot to me, and my Faith family means a lot to me, so I’m just really grateful.”

During her time at Faith, Thompson produced 1,856 points, 1,308 rebounds and 220 blocked shots. She was a three-time first-team All-State selection (2015-17), was the Most Valuable Player in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, played in the AHSAA North-South All-Star game and was the 2017 Birmingham Tipoff Club Player of the Year.

At Auburn, Thompson was a two-time honorable mention All-America selection, a first-team All-SEC player in 2020 and a second-team All-SEC player in 2021. She set the Auburn school record for career rebounds with 1,156. Her senior year she averaged 17.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1,3 assists and 2.4 steals. Her career averages at Auburn are 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

“I think this tops all of them, in my opinion,” Thompson said, “because this place is everything to me. Faith is where I took off and things really started to happen for me, so this might mean more to me than any other honor I have accomplished.”

WILLIAMSON RETIRES NO. 18

There is a long line of former Williamson football players who have gone on to great careers at the college and professional levels. The list includes Tee Martin, John Mitchell, Richard Caster, Greg Richardson, JaMarcus Russell, Nick Fairley, Antonio Coleman and Matt McCants. Last Friday morning at the school’s auditorium, another former football standout was recognized for his achievements. Roger McCreary, who just finished his final season at Auburn University and took part in last week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, was honored by his alma mater. Not only was McCreary honored, but the No. 18 jersey he wore with the Lions was also retired to great fanfare during the event, with Coleman — Williamson’s current defensive coordinator — and Fairley on hand to present McCreary with a framed jersey.

By way of a proclamation from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Friday was also recognized as “Roger McCreary Day” in the city.

“It means a lot to me,” McCreary, an All-America selection at cornerback for Auburn, said of the ceremony. “It’s great to come back to the community, back here with my support system. I just love everything about it. I’ve been through a long process and I’m living out my dreams. I feel like at each level of my process I’ve been through hard adversity, but my support system is the reason that I pushed through.”