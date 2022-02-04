Her names says it all, at least as far as Faith Academy basketball fans are concerned, and Thursday night the school, athletics director and former girls’ basketball coach Woodie Head and the Rams’ faithful showed Unique Thompson what she means to them. Prior to tipoff of Faith’s game against McGill-Toolen, a ceremony was held at midcourt retiring Thompson’s No. 20 jersey.

Thompson, who won several awards during her time at Faith Academy, followed her Rams’ career with an All-America college career at Auburn. The 19th overall selection in last season’s WNBA Draft, Thompson is currently playing professionally in Russia.

As such, getting her back to Mobile for the ceremony was no simple task.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

“Coach Head asked me when I would be home for Christmas, and I told him I would only be here for a few days,” Thompson said when asked when she found out about the honor. “He said, ‘There’s not a game that week because we’ll be on Christmas break.’ I said, ‘Oh, you want me to come to a game.’

“Then I talked to my mom and she was kind of hiding something too, so I said, ‘What’s going on?’ So when I made it back to Russia, Coach Head texted me (and revealed the plans) and I was just like, aw, that is so sweet. So I made a way to come back home.”

During the ceremony she was presented a bouquet of flowers and her Faith jersey in a frame. A second framed jersey will be placed in the lobby of the school’s gym, near that of Jasmine Rhodes, No. 32, the only other Faith player to have her jersey number retired.

“It means everything,” Thompson said after the ceremony. “I’m trying not to cry, but it means a lot, it really does. I’m just really grateful and blessed because Faith means a lot to me and this is a great night. Just having my family and friends and having my coach here — Coach Head has kept up with me the whole time since I left here. Coach Head means a lot to me, and my Faith family means a lot to me, so I’m just really grateful.”

During her time at Faith, Thompson produced 1,856 points, 1,308 rebounds and 220 blocked shots. She was a three-time first-team All-State selection (2015-17), was the Most Valuable Player in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, played in the AHSAA North-South All-Star game and was the 2017 Birmingham Tipoff Club Player of the Year.

At Auburn, Thompson was a two-time honorable mention All-America selection, a first-team All-SEC player in 2020 and second-team All-SEC in 2021. She set the Auburn school record for career rebounds with 1,156. Her senior year she averaged 17.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1,3 assists and 2.4 steals. Her career averages at Auburn are 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

With all that, she said Thursday night’s honor is No. 1 with herl.

“I think this tops all of them, in my opinion,” Thompson said, “because this place is everything to me. Faith is where I took off and things really started to happen for me, so this might mean more to me than any other honor I have accomplished.”

Head said Thompson has held a special place at Faith Academy since the day she arrived.

“She was such a special person when she came here,” he said. “I remember when she walked in the door — I had no idea how big she was — and I said, oh my gosh, look what we’ve got here. She really just liked it here. Her mother came to me when she had been here for about a week and she said, ‘She cries every day.’ I said, ‘She doesn’t like it?’ She said, ‘No, she loves it. She is so glad to be at Faith Academy and a good, Christian atmosphere.’

“She did everything you could ask of a player. She worked hard, she was a great teammate, a real humble lady. I’m just so proud of her. She’s going to be a success no matter what she does.”

Thompson said she is enjoying playing in Russia but noted, “It’s freezing; the wind chill is crazy.” She said the league provides great competition, but she’s looking forward to returning to the U.S. at the end of the season in Russia and taking part in a WNBA training camp with the hope of landing a spot on a WNBA team.

She arrived in Mobile on Sunday and attended a girls’ game Tuesday night, giving the team a pregame pep talk.

Asked to share any memories that stood out about playing at Faith Academy, Thompson said, “It’s hard to pick. I would have to say maybe the first time we played Blount and we came out and the gym was literally packed with people standing everywhere. Coach Head came in and gave us a pep talk and we came out and played really hard. We didn’t (win). We lost by two points.”

Head said Thompson is scheduled to return to Mobile this summer to lead the first Unique Thompson Basketball Camp, June 21-23. He said details about the camp, which will be aimed at teaching the game to younger players, will be released at a later date.