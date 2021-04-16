Faith Academy remains the top-ranked program in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A baseball poll and the Class 5A softball poll again this week. St. Luke’s, which moved to No. 1 in the Class 2A baseball poll a week ago, held on to its top spot as well.
A few other schools in the Lagniappe coverage area are also ranked this week, with a few others receiving votes but not enough points to earn a spot in their respective Top 10 rankings.
In softball, the other No. 1 teams this week include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Rogers (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). In baseball, the other top-ranked teams include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Russellville (5A), Gordo (4A), T.R. Miller (3A), Lynn (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).
Here’s a look at area teams that have claimed Top 10 positions or received votes in this week’s ASWA polls:
SOFTBALL
Class 7A: 2. Fairhope. RV: Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Theodore.
Class 6A: 3. Spanish Fort, 10. Baldwin County. RV: Saraland.
Class 5A: 1. Faith Academy, 7. Satsuma.
Class 4A: None
Class 3A: 5. Mobile Christian.
Class 2A: 7. Orange Beach.
Class 1A: None.
AISA: None.
BASEBALL
Class 7A: None.
Class 6A: 1. Faith Academy, 6. Saraland, 9, Gulf Shores. RV: Spanish Fort.
Class 5A: 5. UMS-Wright. RV: St. Paul’s.
Class 4A: 3. Mobile Christian.
Class 2A: 1. St. Luke’s.
Class 1A: 4. Bayshore Christian.
AISA: None.
