Faith Academy rules its respective classes in the Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball and softball polls this week, the second week of rankings posted by the ASWA. The Rams’ baseball team holds the No. 1 spot in Class 6A, while the Rams’ softball team is No. 1 in Class 5A.

Another team in the Lagniappe coverage area holds a No. 1 ranking as well with Mobile Christian ranked No. 1 in Class 4A baseball.

The other No. 1 softball teams this week include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Curry (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). In baseball, the other No. 1 teams are Auburn (7A), Russellville (5A), Hokes Bluff (3A), Westbrook Christian (2A), Lindsay Lane (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).

A pair of local teams are ranked No. 2 this week with Fairhope holding that designation in Class 7A softball and St. Luke’s ranked No. 2 in Class 2A baseball.

Here is a list of how teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked this week, including teams that are receiving votes but not among the top 10:

SOFTBALL

Class 7A: 2. Fairhope. RV: Baker.

Class 6A: 4. Spanish Fort. RV: Baldwin County, Saraland.

Class 5A: 1. Faith Academy, 9. Satsuma.

Class 4A: None

Class 3A: 5. Mobile Christian.

Class 2A: 7. Orange Beach

Class 1A: None

AISA: None

BASEBALL

Class 7A: None

Class 6A: 1. Faith Academy, 5. Saraland. RV: Gulf Shores, Robertsdale.

Class 5A: 5. St. Paul’s, 6. UMS-Wright.

Class 4A: 1. Mobile Christian.

Class 3A: 6. Bayside Academy.

Class 2A: 2. St. Luke’s.

Class 1A: 5. Bayshore Christian.

AISA: None.