Faith Academy still boats the top ranking in Class 6A baseball and Class 5A softball in this week’s polls by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The school’s teams play in different classifications, the baseball team being moved up a classification based on its recent success in Class 5A.

The Rams aren’t the only local team boasting a No. 1 ranking this week. The St. Luke’s baseball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Fairhope holds the No. 2 ranking in Class 7A softball and Mobile Christian is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A baseball and Spanish Fort is No. 3 in 6A softball.

In softball, the other No. 1-ranked teams are Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Athens (6A), Rogers (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Brantley (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). In baseball, the remaining No. 1-ranked teams include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Russellville (5A), Gordo (4A), T.R. Miller (3A), Lynn (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).

Several teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked in the Top 10 of their respective sport and classification, with others receiving votes though they did not earn a Top 10 ranking. Here is a look at all of the teams in the Lagniappe coverage area who are ranked or received votes this week (RV stands for receiving votes):

SOFTBALL

Class 7A: 2. Fairhope. RV: Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Theodore.

Class 6A: 3. Spanish Fort. RV: Baldwin County, Saraland.

Class 5A: 1. Faith Academy, 9. Satsuma.

Class 4A: None

Class 3A: 5. Mobile Christian.

Class 2A: 7. Orange Beach

Class 1A: None

AISA: None

BASEBALL

Class 7A: None

Class 6A: 1. Faith Academy, 6. Saraland, 10. Gulf Shores. RV: Spanish Fort.

Class 5A: 8. St. Paul’s, 9. UMS-Wright.

Class 4A: 3. Mobile Christian.

Class 3A: 6. Bayside Academy

Class 2A: 1. St. Luke’s.

Class 1A: 5. Bayshore Christian.

AISA: None.