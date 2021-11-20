By RANDY KENNEDY

One week after winning a thrilling shootout over Central-Clay County in the second round of the playoffs, there was no magic left for the Faith Academy Rams Friday night.

Pike Road, 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions while pitching a shutout on defense to roll to a 42-0 win. The loss eliminates the Rams from the state playoffs.

Faith Academy was led by senior quarterback Colton Wood, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 165 yards. He also rushed three times for 16 yards. Star junior running back Christian Burnette carried 11 times for 46 yards.

The Patriots move on to face Andalusia in the semifinals, while the Rams’ season comes to an end at 7-5.

“They ran that football with some kind of determination,” said Faith Academy coach Jack French. “They are a team that is well put together and very well coached. But I was proud of the effort of our players. I was very proud of our season. We had a lot of adversity early in the year, but our players kept trying to get better all season, and I think they did.”

Faith Academy college prospect Shemar James, who de-committed from Florida a few weeks ago, played in the first half but did not start. He had missed the Rams’ past four games with an ankle injury, an injury that did not allow him to play in the second half.