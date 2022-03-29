MONTGOMERY — Faith in Action Alabama announced Friday night it will be rallying the state’s faith-based communities to address violent crime and advocate for voting participation and rights.

Hundreds of Faith in Action members convened at Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Montgomery Friday night where the group presented its new agenda. The organization is approaching the present issues as symptomatic effects of systemic racism.

The event served as a rallying moment for the organization’s four statewide hubs, which are currently activated in Alabama’s four main metro areas — Mobile, Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery.

The Alabama group launched in 2015 with just six members. And has now grown to consist of 40 member congregations representing 30,000 people.

Faith in Action Executive Director Daniel Schwartz told Lagniappe he believed the event was a “great success.”

“Hundreds of Alabamians across race and faith lines participated in the action and voiced their support for becoming involved in campaigns to create an Alabama in which community safety, liberty and democracy are a lived reality across race and income lines,” Schwartz said. “All this is anchored in the desire to give praise, honor and glory to the God of liberation.”

The event was a first for Montgomery resident Tina Golson who told Lagniappe she attended because her church had been talking about the work the organization is doing. She said she attended the event to learn more about the organization.

Golson said she’s disappointed in the state of violent crime in Alabama.

“It’s not just here in the city, it’s across the nation,” Golson said. “I don’t know why people are so angry.”

Brandon Anderson is with Resurrection Catholic Missions in Montgomery. He said he attended the event looking for solutions. He says he’s recognized the state of violence is at an all-time high.

A growing number of metros across the nation have reported surges in violent crime across the state. Alabama’s cities have not been spared.

Violence

In a rolling cascade of addresses and freedom songs, faith leaders in the Jewish, Islamic and Christian communities issued a call to action for social justice in Alabama.

Faith in Action’s overwhelming message is for the implementation of violence prevention and intervention strategies that address the root causes of violence. Leaders also said they will be pushing for felons to have their voting rights restored and pushing for voter registration and election turnout.

“Gun violence has become a routine part of our lives, it shouldn’t be like this,” said Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton, who oversees the denomination’s churches in the state.

She was joined on stage with a coalition of CME pastors and said the denomination will be fully behind Faith in Action’s movement.

In 1990, Jefferson-Snorton served as an emergency room chaplain in Richmond, Virginia, and worked the weekends. That year, there were 554 homicides and she counseled hundreds of families whose loved ones were murdered.

“Thirty-two years later and nothing has changed,” she said. “It’s time for us to say enough.”

Jefferson-Snorton said faith leaders need to feel bold to preach sermons against violence in their congregations and teach about love and the sanctity of life. She said there should be support and volunteering in anti-violence community campaigns.

She said people of faith need to demonstrate and teach healthy conflict resolution.

“Our babies who are watching us need to know there are other ways to solve problems,” Jefferson-Snorton said.

Terrica Lewis told those gathered her cousin, Mario Carter, was slain this past December in a home invasion.

“I never thought I would have to put my cousin on a T-shirt,” Lewis said. “I have cried every day wondering if I could have done something differently.”

She’s now involved in a Faith in Action hub believing she can help enact some sort of change.

Voting rights

Rev. Carmone Owens said he was formerly incarcerated. Despite having served his sentence and paying all his fines and restitution he’s still a second-class citizen.

“I won’t be able to vote until 2042,” Owens said. “They told me a driver’s license was a privilege, and they gave me that back. They told me voting was a right, and they took that away.”

Mobile’s Champ Napier, who is an avid anti-violence advocate in the area, said faith was an integral part of his reform. He said while in prison for a murder he embraced Islam.

“Allah freed me from the pain of gun violence, and from being a victim of system racism. Fear of being labeled a felon,” Napier said. “The only thing that has kept me free is practicing my religion.”

Napier believes Faith in Action is the movement the state needs to address its problems.

Rev. Marcus Dilworth said the organization will focus on helping the incarcerated fill out applications for pardons and filing petitions to have their voting rights restored.

Rev. Frederick Thompson said Faith in Action will take part in a large nonpartisan voter turnout and registration campaign beginning in August ahead of the November general election.

Faith in Action Mobile

One of Faith in Action’s most common sources of outreach is night walks in challenged communities.

Stewart Memorial CME Pastor Marvin Charles Lue is the community organizer for the Mobile hub of Faith in Action. He said the night walks are the starting point for their work.

“Unless they see our face, it doesn’t mean anything,” Lue said. “We’ve got to be able to look them in the eye and say that we’re out of this with them.”

COVID-19 forced the night walks to temporarily be suspended. However, Lue said they began again this past fall. He said the organization will go back to full swing this summer.

The local Faith in Action hub’s mission is to honor God, grow the community and create avenues of opportunity.

“Our goal in Mobile is to change the heart of Dixie,” Lue said.

He said there are systems in place that are disproportionately alienating Black communities and making them more at-risk for crimes and incarceration.

With last weekend scourged by 17 reported shooting incidents in Mobile, Lue said he’s upset.

“As a man of color, as a pastor who has buried young people because of senseless gun violence, it angers, perturbs, disturbs and saddens me,” Lue said.

With each reported homicide, he said he’s reminded that the church’s work is not done.

Connections made through outreach are key to intervening in violent cycles, Lue said.

“If I can get to you on the front end, it will help dictate your end,” Lue said. “Our faith communities have to step in and say, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.’”

Lue said there are a lot of spectators on this issue and not a lot of participants in intervention efforts.

For those interested in participating in community outreach with Faith in Action, Lue recommended following the group’s Facebook page, “Faith in Action Alabama Mobile Hub.”

Interrupting violence

Onoyemi Williams is the deputy director of Faith in Action Alabama. She said community volunteers are needed in a plethora of different areas, including volunteering to provide childcare during funerals and helping families fill out victim compensation forms that are a major means of funding to bury their loved ones or receive counseling services.

“We need the everyday person to step up and say they’d be willing to cut the grass,” Williams said.

According to Williams, Faith in Action’s Peacemaker initiative is producing groundbreaking success in the area of violence intervention.

Peacemakers is a violence interruption program that identifies those at risk of committing violent crimes.

The initiative has been fully funded with $5.4 million through the city of Birmingham and the Jefferson County Department of Health. They have a partnership with the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Hospital and do not engage with law enforcement or courts.

She said the connections she made on two-and-a-half years of night walks propelled the city to get behind Peacemakers.

Once the connection takes place, the victim of violence is referred to a community street outreach worker who helps direct them to resources, such as counseling.

“A third of all of our injuries are retaliatory shootings,” Williams said. “If we can interrupt that cycle and direct them to community services we can avoid the punitive aspect to it.”

Williams said impoverished neighborhoods leave young people with nothing more than their honor and their friend groups. When these are all they have and they are threatened, she said they’re more likely to defend them with violence.

Ella Shakeel said Faith in Action is seeking to simplify the 14-page victim’s compensation application. Other states’ applications are five to six pages long. Faith in Action is also seeking to get applicants compensated faster, Shakeel said. Though estimated compensation windows are three months, many in Alabama have waited as long as a year for relief.

Shakeel said these are crucial steps to intervening in families to help ease the residual stressors of a family suffering murder and rape. She said this also reduces the chances of retaliatory violent action.

Becoming who you are

Mobile Rabbi Steven Silberman opened the Faith in Action event sharing a traditional Jewish story of Rabbi Zusya.

Silberman said Zusya was once encountered weeping bitterly. The rabbi said he had a vision where he was standing before God. He said God did not question him why he had not lived to be like Abraham, Moses or David. Instead, God asked, “Zusya, why were you not more like Zusya?”

“That’s the word on my heart tonight,” Silberman said. “Why am I not more like who I can be? When will I be more than I currently am so we can make people more safe, more secure, more established — freer?”

Silberman said being involved in Faith in Action is helping him make those steps.