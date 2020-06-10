Band: Wes Loper

Date: Sunday, June 14 at 4 p.m.

Venue: Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive (Pensacola), florabama.com

Tickets: Call 251-980-5118

With a growing amount of tourists and locals returning to the beach, summer on the Alabama Gulf Coast is getting back to normal. When it comes to the Flora-Bama, summer would not be the same without the return of local country artist Wes Loper.

In the days when the local country scene was veritably nonexistent, Loper was thrilling crowds with his homegrown original sounds. After conquering the Gulf Coast country scene, Loper relocated to Nashville. Since then, he has been performing and writing in Music City and beyond. When summer hits, Loper returns to the Gulf Coast and spends the season performing for an adoring local fan base at venues along the shoreline.

Loper has been performing in support of his new single, “Shade,” which could be a preview of a potential follow-up to his 2015 EP release, “Natural.” This new track pulls inspiration from his part-time residency on the Gulf Coast.

“Shade” shows no departure from the sound that has made him a beloved local artist. With a bright acoustic and smooth pedal steel, “Shade” sticks to Loper’s traditional country sound. His buttery alto vocals provide a vivid snapshot of Loper and his family enjoying the sweet, natural offerings of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Loper’s Flora-Bama show should provide the perfect environment to experience this track in a live setting while catching up with this local country notable.