Family and friends of Gaige Taylor, a 2017 homicide victim, spent all morning protesting in front of Government Plaza Tuesday morning, as the man accused of his killing entered a plea deal in a courtroom inside.

The group chanted loudly while facing Government Plaza and held up signs with phrases like “Murderers Walk Our Streets.”

Hannah Robbins, a cousin of Taylor, said the group had been out since 7:30 a.m. hoping to gain the attention of officials before Billy Southammavong was officially sentenced for the killing.

“We’re protesting to make sure this doesn’t happen,” she said.

A fight involving a number of high school students in a dirt pit in Theodore resulted in White’s stabbing on Feb. 24, 2017.

At approximately 8 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to a “large fight” in the area of 7191 I-10 Service Road. Police reported that during the course of the fighting 18-year-old Taylor was stabbed and later transported to a local hospital where he died. Three juveniles also suffered injuries but none were life-threatening.

On the afternoon of March 7, 2017, MPD officers arrested 17-year-old Southammavong and 16-year-old Devon Watson. They were both charged as adults for the crime.

Southammavong entered a guilty plea and was sentenced for lesser charges including manslaughter Tuesday, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich confirmed. As part of the deal, Southammavong received only two-and-a-half years in prison and five years probation on a 14-year sentence.

Rich defended the plea deal by explaining that the incident occured after two groups of students from different high schools planned the fight and both sides carried weapons.

“It was a very difficult decision, but we have to look at each case on an individual basis,” she said. “We have to look at the law. It was a very difficult decision and it wasn’t what the victim’s family wanted.”

Watson, who is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond, according to court records, has a court date set for Tuesday, Nov. 19. Rich said while the case is set for trial she expects a plea deal in that case as well.