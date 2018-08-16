Police have still yet to release much information on a violent attack in West Mobile on Wednesday, at least part of which played out live on the news.



According to police, officers responded to a reported suicide attempt on Wynnridge Drive but quickly realized they were dealing with a violent assault on three victims, one of them a two-year-old boy.

A 56-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were also injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

While the Mobile Police Department has not released the name of any suspects, a woman on the scene told reporters that her grandson, Tyrone Owen, 23, had been arrested. Mobile Metro Jail records indicate a man of the same name and age was arrested overnight and listed his residence as an address on Wynnridge Drive.



The charges for Owen include burglary, domestic violence, robbery and two counts of assault.

According to the Steven Millhouse, a public information officer for Mobile Fire-Rescue, those assaults were on Owen’s 56-year-old father, a 35-year-old neighbor, and her two-year-old son.



Millhouse said the father suffered lacerations after being stabbed in the back but the nature of the female victim’s injuries is unclear.

Members of her family have told the media that she was injured in a struggle with Owen after he entered her home and attacked her son.



Police have indicated she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.



One of the victim’s family members, brother-in-law Hussein Hijaz, told NBC 15 Wednesday afternoon that the young boy was kicked and stomped by Owen — the victim’s neighbor — after he initially came to the door asking for cash and food. Police have yet to confirm those details, though.



All three local television stations were streaming the MPD’s response to the attack live or air and online, and during that stream, Hijaz was detained and arrested after he punched the suspect, purportedly Owen, in the face as he was being wheeled out of the victim’s home on a stretcher.



Hijaz was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon on a harassment charge.



In his mugshot, Owen has visible injuries to his face, and the time between his arrest and booking indicates that he was transported to the hospital for some type of injury.

Police have yet to release a statement, so it’s unclear whether those injuries were sustained during the struggle with the victims or when he was punched by Hijaz.



Lagniappe will update this story when more information has been released by MPD.