Band: Steven Bryte

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Dauphin St., callaghansirishsocialclub.com

Tickets: Call 251-433-9374 for more info

Since March, the lack of stages catering to full bands was overwhelming. This caused local touring bands such as Underhill Family Orchestra to leave the road. While staying close to home, Underhill frontman Steven Bryte began working on his own material.

Now, Bryte is ready to start introducing audiences to his new music in the live setting. According to the event’s description on social media, Bryte plans on taking his Callaghan’s audience on a tour of “the living room of his heart, mind and curious soul.”

Those wanting a preview of Bryte’s upcoming show should look to his debut single, “Whisper Valley,” which was released on Skate Mountain Records. While Underhill is known for its indie rock flavor of folk, Bryte leans more into the Americana world with “Whisper Valley.”

This track thrives through a clean, powerful vocal delivery of earnest prose and an anthemic instrumental arrangement. Bryte could not ask for a better introduction for his solo work. Both longtime Underhill followers and curious listeners should make time for his solo debut at Callaghan’s.