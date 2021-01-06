Band: Steven Bryte

Date: Saturday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

Venue: Serda Brewing Co., 600 Government St., serdabrewing.com

Tickets: Free

For years, Underhill Family Orchestra remained one of Mobile’s most beloved bands. Now, the frontman for this local group is promoting his solo material. Steven Bryte is inviting the public to join him at Serda Brewing where he will be giving a musical tour of “the living room of his heart, mind and curious soul.”

Bryte has spent the last decade touring with Underhill while using life experiences as the muse for his original material. With the shortage of live performances on the local and national level, Bryte has been spending his time constructively, releasing two singles released through Skate Mountain Records.

His performance at Serda will be a chance to sample these singles in the live environment while getting a preview of any other new material this singer-songwriter has prepared for an EP or full-length album.

Bryte’s first single release was “Whisper Valley,” which marked a contrast to Underhill’s raucous brand of folk rock. The poignant sonic identity of this anthem takes the listener on a mental tour of the highways and byways of the road with Bryte acting as tour guide. Evocative production accents this track with dreamy vocal layers and minimal instrumental work. Even so, “Whisper Valley” is dauntless with its musical testimony.

“Somerset” is Bryte’s newest single. This track, combined with “Whisper Valley,” establishes the consistent context for Bryte’s original material. The same hypnotic production and arrangement qualities are prominent in “Somerset.” However, Bryte’s vocal work steps to the forefront of this track. This singer-songwriter’s effortless vocal stretches are a beautifully pristine representation of this song’s subject matter. Both “Whisper Valley” and “Somerset” should leave his Serda audience hungry for Bryte’s future solo material.