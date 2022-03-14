One family is desperate for solutions, claiming their loved one’s mental illness is being neglected as he sits in Baldwin County Jail where he has waited four months in pre-trial custody.

The family of 32-year-old Ethan Leslie says he has been incarcerated in Bay Minette since late-November and has not been able to access needed medication or mental health treatment. Leslie is being tried in the recently established Baldwin County Mental Health Court and faces a number of charges linking back to a drug possession arrest last October.

An online campaign launched in mid-February is petitioning the Baldwin County Circuit Court to permit Leslie to begin treatment in jail. However, the court legally appears to have its hands tied and any treatment decisions have to be made in light of a state-ordered forensic mental health evaluation.

One of these evaluations was ordered for Leslie at the beginning of December. But despite the Alabama Mental Health Department (AMHD)’s estimated 30-day turnaround time on court-ordered mental health evaluations, Leslie had to wait behind bars nearly 3 months to receive an appointment.

According to the ADMH, the agency receives between 30 to 80 requests for outpatient forensic evaluations every month. There are between 50 and 60 outstanding evaluations at this time. Outside agencies contract with private entities to fulfill requests for outpatient evaluations. Per state law, these evaluations are done by forensic psychologists, not psychiatrists.

Generally, the agency contracts with Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health Authority then subcontracts with providers across the state to complete outpatient mental health evaluations.

An ADMH spokesperson told Lagniappe the normal turnaround time of completing an outpatient mental health evaluation is less than 30 days after ordered. It takes another 30 days from when an evaluation takes place for the results to be filed with the court.

A spiral downward

Britni Bolton, one of Leslie’s sisters, describes her brother as a special person whose motto in life is to “bring light to those who have lost it” and a musician who would share his music on social media. Leslie’s other sister, Bronwyn, says he has always been passionate about supporting others struggling with mental health and even launched a podcast to create a space to discuss the problems.

Both sisters say their brother has now lost the light himself and needs help restoring it. But help seems to be elusive, and four months later Leslie remains incarcerated, stuck in limbo between court orders and the mental health evaluation process.

“Ethan has never been a criminal, he has never been convicted of a crime, nor has he ever tried to harm anyone and has never used threatening language or exuded dangerous behavior,” Bronwyn said.

She said the Baldwin County Mental Health Court was established to help get treatment for those who are ill. Instead, her brother’s experience in the court has been dragged out and he’s been subject to “tortuous” conditions in jail for four months without the treatment he needs.

Over the last two years, Leslie suffered the loss of his grandfather and some other family trauma. Then a year ago, his family began to notice changes in Leslie’s behavior, and he began to behave abnormally and withdrew from relationships.

“It became clear to he was suffering from some form of mental illness,” Britni said, “Unfortunately, we realized this too late.”

Leslie’s unraveling came to a flashpoint on Oct. 12, 2021, when police in Foley arrested him after finding liquid THC and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle during a traffic stop. His spiral continued in custody where he picked up an additional second-degree stalking charge after calling an individual 14 times from the Baldwin County Correction Center’s phone. His family claims the phone number was the only one Leslie had immediate access to.

Leslie bonded out on Oct. 16 for $3,000 and was released on the condition he have no further contact with the individual he was attempting to reach. A week later, though, Leslie began to email the individual repeatedly. Leslie’s bond was revoked and he was reincarcerated on Nov. 21.

Long-awaited evaluation

Leslie’s family requested the court have him evaluated for mental illness in light of his behavior leading up to his arrest. In court documents filed Dec. 3, Baldwin County prosecutor John Oxford requested a mental health evaluation be ordered and filed a motion declaring the state believed Leslie was presently suffering from mental disease or defect. That motion was granted by Baldwin County Mental Health Court Judge Scott Taylor.

Emails with Leslie’s court-appointed lawyer Cathryn Rillo show his family was advised in order for his release to be granted, a mental health evaluation was needed to determine his mental state at the time of his charges. Believing Leslie’s condition to be urgent, Bronwyn told Lagniappe his family offered to pay out-of-pocket for an evaluation to be conducted.

On Dec. 15, Leslie was permitted to have an appointment with Dr. Benjamin D. Hill in Mobile, a clinical psychologist, and professor at the University of South Alabama. He was returned to custody the same day, according to the Baldwin County Jail roster.

According to Bronwyn, Hill put together a 15-page mental health diagnosis and evaluation recommending Leslie for mental health medication and treatment. A copy was sent to the Baldwin County court. The treatment included psychotropic medication and an injectable agent and stated Leslie was not a danger to himself or others.

Emails with Rillo five days later indicate prosecutors had seen the evaluation and were “satisfied” with the recommendation. She also said having Leslie enrolled in a mental health recovery service “may be in his best interest.”

But the family hit another snag in the process: mental health clinics either wouldn’t accept out-of-state patients or wouldn’t accept individuals currently in custody. With Leslie bound to custody due to his revoked bond, this wasn’t possible. The option provided to Leslie’s family was to have him involuntarily committed to AltaPointe Health through Baldwin County Probate Court.

This was another dead-end. Leslie’s commitment was denied following an interview with an AltaPointe court liaison. Despite Dr. Hill’s findings, Bronwyn said AltaPointe’s review determined Leslie was struggling with narcissism and any mental health ailments were results of prior drug use. She says that opinion is unfounded and disregards Leslie’s circumstances and his family’s history with mental health disorders.

“Ethan has a very clear mental health crisis occurring after experiencing serious family trauma over the past two years and needs professional mental health help. Severe mental illness runs in my family, my aunt committed suicide several years ago from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia,” Bronwyn said.

Lagniappe requested more information concerning Leslie’s evaluation and AltaPointe’s role in involuntary commitments. A spokesperson with the company said it could not comment on Leslie’s evaluation citing patients’ rights to privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). They deferred any comment to Baldwin County Probate Court concerning the commitment process. Baldwin County Probate Judge Harry D’Olive did not respond to a request for more information.

With more than three months behind bars, Bronwyn said Dr. Hill accompanied the Leslie family to a mental health court hearing on Feb. 28, where they were represented by newly retained legal counsel, Mobile attorney Scott Hawk. Hill, Hawk and Oxford were all reportedly in agreement for the treatment plan to move forward.

But that hearing was unfruitful as well, according to Bronwyn, who said Judge Taylor denied the treatment plan presented and indicated the court would wait for the state-ordered psychiatric evaluation. Ask about Dr. Hill’s evaluation of Leslie and failed attempts to receive an involuntary commitment, Taylor told Lagniappe he could not discuss the case as he is bound by the state’s judicial rules of professional conduct.

In a statement to Lagniappe, Hawk maintained his client’s rights to presumed innocence, noting the state is burdened to prove his guilt. He noted an evaluation showing mental health or defect would result in Leslie’s innocence under the law.

Rillo told Lagniappe she couldn’t comment on the case as Hawk is now representing Leslie. However, she believes Baldwin County Mental Health Court is doing the best it can.

But Bronwyn is convinced otherwise.

“[Waiting] 30 days [for an evaluation] is not 120 days sitting in jail being punished for something he hasn’t even been on trial for,” Bronwyn said. “I’ve had two different attorneys tell me his charges were questionable in the first place. What [the court] has been doing is illegal and so wrong.”

Leslie finally had a mental health evaluation conducted Friday, March 11, according to family update provide on Monday. It remains unclear if the results of that evaluation will be filed with the court before his next status hearing on March 28. Unfortunately for Leslie, all this apparently adds up to him having to continue to wait behind bars.