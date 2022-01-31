For a time, it appeared the college football career of LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr., a former Murphy High School standout, would end prematurely. There were COVID-19 issues within his family prior to the start of the 2020 season and he had decided to opt out of the season.

While he stayed away from football in 2020, he decided to return to LSU for the 2021 season. As the season drew closer and the COVID-19 issues subsided somewhat, Farrell found himself back in Baton Rouge and with the Tigers’ program.

As it turned out, his 2021 season was a solid season for the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder. The strong season led to the Mobile native being invited to play in this week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl. Practices are slated at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the game slated Saturday at 1:30 p.m., also at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Farrell will be a member of the American team along with three other Mobile-area players — South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen), Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (Williamson) and Tennessee wide receiver-kick returner Velus Jones Jr. (Saraland).

“COVID really hit the bigger guys harder last year than the skill players,” said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy last week. “I think he hesitated a little bit last year as to whether to play or not play. He came back and conditioning was an issue, stamina was an issue, pad level. You get gassed and if you’re on the defensive line, that’s not a good body position to be in.

“He came back and had by far his best year. He’s really hard to move inside. I think the biggest thing for him now is everyone looks for a guy who can really help on first and second down and is a run-stop player. Now, he can come down here and show what he can do with his pass rush skills. And if he can do that, you go from a two-down player to a three-down player and that’s where you can really help yourself (in the NFL Draft).”

Farrell explained there were those in his family affected by COVID-19 which led him to be cautious about playing last season. At the urging of one of his family members in particular, Farrell decided to return to the LSU team.

“My grandma got sick with COVID, but she got better and we had a long talk,” Farrell said. “She wanted me to come back. I came back and I worked my butt off and that’s why I’m here today.”

He said he was thrilled to receive an invitation to take part in the Senior Bowl.

“It’s a blessing to be able to come home in front of my family and friends, in front of the whole city, and be able to showcase my talents,” he said. “Around 2017 I started going (to Senior Bowl games), checking out the games and everything and kind of waiting for my time to come, and now it’s finally here.

“I got the invitation on Christmas. My mamo wrapped it in multiple boxes and I just kept opening and opening. At the bottom there was the invitation. I was so excited and happy to see it. … I just want to show them (NFL scouts, coaches) that I’m one of the best defensive tackles in the country and I just want to get out there and showcase my abilities and put on for the city.”

Farrell has been training at the House of Athletes in Miami in preparation for the Senior Bowl and other tryouts and workouts prior to the NFL Draft.

“It’s a blessing, just to come back home and put on a show for my family and friends. I’m excited to get there. … It’s something special. Not everybody in college football gets invited here, so to be part of that and to be among the best in college football, it’s a blessing.”

For his career at LSU, Farrell collected 143 tackles in 51 games, including 31 starts. He started all 12 games of the past season, producing 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. In LSU’s national championship season of 2019, Farrell led LSU’s tacklers on the defensive line with 46 tackles, including seven tackles for a loss and three sacks.