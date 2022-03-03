SUBMITTED — According to a news release today, Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has named Paul W. Brown as the special agent in charge of the Mobile Field Office in Alabama. Brown most recently served as the deputy assistant director in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Brown joined the FBI as a special agent in 2006 and was first assigned to the Bedford Resident Agency in New Hampshire, a sub-office of the Boston Field Office. He initially worked criminal violations before transitioning to counterterrorism and was the coordinator of the Joint Terrorism Task Force. He also deployed to Iraq to support counterterrorism efforts.

In 2012, Brown was promoted to supervisory special agent and moved to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters. He was promoted to unit chief in 2013 and served as a program manager over U.S.-based international terrorism investigations.

Mr. Brown transferred in 2015 to the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida, where he led the North Florida JTTF.

In 2018, Mr. Brown was selected to serve as the assistant special agent in charge of the cyber, counterintelligence, and crisis response programs of the Phoenix Field Office. He left Arizona in 2019 when he was promoted to section chief and appointed director of the FBI’s High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group. The HIG collects human intelligence to prevent terrorist attacks against the United States and its allies and is the federal government’s center for interrogation best practices, research, and lessons.

Mr. Brown was promoted again in 2020 to deputy assistant director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, where he helped lead the FBI’s efforts to prevent and diminish threats of the criminal use of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Brown served as an officer in the U.S. Army and worked as a business consultant for a multinational professional services company. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and an MBA from Tarleton State University in Texas.