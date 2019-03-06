Police say Dave Ivory Jenkins injured one of the officers who pulled him over in Whistler last month as he was trying to flee the scene, but FBI Special Agent Arthur Paul isn’t an average beat cop, and Jenkins is now facing charges for assaulting a federal agent.

According to a recent affidavit filed in his case, Jenkins was asked to step out of his vehicle after officers claimed to smell marijuana during a Feb. 10 traffic stop. He then allegedly drove away with Paul and another officer holding onto the side of the vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

Paul was transported to the hospital and treated for a head injury that wasn’t life-threatening. After a brief chase, Jenkins abandoned the vehicle and successfully fled on foot, though he voluntarily turned himself in to police three days later and remains in custody.

Jenkins’ arrest is one of several the FBI attributes to a new initiative called the Violence and Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program (VGRIP), which for months now has put federal agents like Arthur Paul out in the streets with local police patrolling high-crime areas.

As its name suggests, the intention of VGRIP is to prevent violent crime before it happens by focusing on repeat offenders as well as those who distribute narcotics and use illegal firearms.

The program is said to leverage information shared by local law enforcement agencies to target areas known for drug activity, violent crime, gang activity and individuals carrying stolen firearms or guns they aren’t able to possess legally due to prior felony convictions.

According to Special Agent Mike Harrison, who supervises the Mobile Division’s violent crimes unit, VGRIP uses a “high-impact” approach — meaning the targeted areas have seen an increased law enforcement presence and agents are having more contact with everyday citizens.

VGRIP has also made use of traditional law enforcement tactics such as undercover drug purchases, tips from the public, vehicle checkpoints and increased video surveillance in areas that, for the most part, have not been identified publicly. Despite the increased police activity, Harrison said the response from most communities impacted by the operation has been generally positive.

Prichard is the only area in which the FBI has acknowledged operating VGRIP units. That operation began last summer in conjunction with the Prichard Police Department and with the blessing of city leaders. Since then, other cities — including Chickasaw, Mobile, Saraland and Foley — have joined the program.

“To the law-abiding majority, we’re here to work with you. We want to safeguard your neighborhoods,” Harrison said. “To those that would carry an illegal firearm or commit a violent crime, our message is very simple: ‘We’re going to find you and we’re going to work with the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute you and send you to federal prison.’”

One of the ways VGRIP works is through traffic enforcement in identified “high-crime” areas. By putting FBI agents on the roads with local police, the agency is able to address any potential federal violations as soon as they are discovered, instead of being brought in after the fact.

U.S. Attorney Richard Moore’s office routinely prosecutes cases that originated with local police investigations, but Harrison said having agents on the ground can have a more immediate impact and help ensure the appropriate offenses are handled in federal court.

“We’re there with them when these violations are discovered,” Harrison said. “If an officer makes a traffic stop and finds an illegal firearm or narcotics, our agents and investigators are right there with them and the decision can be made to take a case to the federal level right then.”

According to Harrison, after only a few months the impact of VGRIP has been significant.

What he called “high-impact” operations have been taking place since the beginning of January, and during that time the FBI has seen 58 arrests and two federal indictments and recovered 29 illegal or stolen weapons. One of those, Harrison said, was a “ghost gun” with no traceable serial number.

Harrison said there are about a dozen or so other cases that have been or soon will be presented to federal grand juries.

Local law enforcement officials often tout these kinds of partnerships with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office, and for some it’s also a way to avoid obstacles that exist in the state system.

Last month, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich and Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste both said they are happy to turn over as many cases to federal prosecutors as they’re are willing to accept — especially those involving repeat offenders — because federal sentences tend to be lengthier. Rich said this is especially true for such charges as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

There’s also no parole in federal prison. According to Rich, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles grants three days’ credit for every one day served by a state inmate, except for those convicted of a class A felony that resulted in physical injury.

“When these cases go to the grand jury, we identify those where the punishment might be stiffer in the federal system, and we ask the U.S. Attorney’s office to take those cases. Some they take, and some they do not,” Rich said. “Our goal is the maximum amount of time incarcerated.”

Since January, federal prosecutors have announced 64 cases where defendants have been sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Most originated with a local police investigation and could have been charged with a similar offense in state court.

Lagniappe reached out to Moore’s office seeking comment for this report, but did not receive a response as of this publication’s deadline. However, earlier this year Moore said his office “prosecutes more gun cases per capita than any place in America and we will continue to do so.”

Similar to Rich, Battiste said having a working relationship with the federal agencies that have presence in Mobile — including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Homeland security — is a huge asset for the Mobile Police Department (MPD).

He said representatives from many of those agencies meet weekly with MPD to discuss ongoing cases and how they might overlap with work the agencies are performing.

“This is of the most aggressive districts when it comes to dealing with crime on the federal level, and with our partnerships and collaboration, we’ve done really good with solving crimes,” Battiste said. “We’re trying to do a better job preventing some of the crime occurring in our community.”