Officers with the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency recently intercepted more than $120,000 worth of mislabeled and unregistered disinfectant wipes as they entered the Port of Mobile.

According to the CBP, agents discovered a container earlier in the month that had more than 20,000 bottles of disinfectant wipes that were not approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). After further examination, the shipment was refused entry based on false or misleading labeling and the manufacturer’s failure to report to the FDA.

“The dedicated workforce of CBP remains vigilant and committed to identifying and seizing counterfeit, unapproved or otherwise substandard COVID-19 products that can potentially threaten the health and safety of American consumers,” Mobile Port Director Anthony Acrey said. “Establishing and maintaining partnerships with other government agencies is vital to ensure success.”

While it might sound unusual for a group of federal agents to seize a container of disinfectant wipes, stopping the importation of untested and potentially unsafe products targeting consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been commonplace for border protection agents over the past four months.

Between March and June, CBP seized more than 120,000 FDA-prohibited COVID-19 test kits that were either unlicensed or prohibited for failing to meet regulatory and legal standards. In the same time period, the agency has also seized more than 10 million counterfeit face masks, 3,000 EPA-prohibited anti-virus lanyards, 20,000 FDA-prohibited chloroquine tablets and 4,000 tablets of antibiotics like azithromycin.

Consumers who know of, or believe they have been a victim of fraudulent activity can report the violation through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.