The victim of an alleged rape on the campus of Spring Hill College filed a federal lawsuit against the university, administrators and the accused rapist today, alleging Spring Hill failed to maintain secure housing facilities.

According to the complaint, the lax security allowed former student Vassil Kokali to freely enter the victim’s dorm room “without encountering any other security measures,” where he allegedly “broke into her room without permission, and raped and sodomized her.”

The victim in the case, who has been vocal about her identity and the alleged assault, is former student Audrey Cox, who is also identified as the plaintiff in the civil complaint. In March 2021, after Cox took to social media to describe her sexual assault and the subsequent response she received from administrators and the law enforcement community, Kokali was arrested and charged with rape, sodomy and burglary.

Kokali pleaded not guilty but was indicted by a grand jury in November. In December, three additional charges were added including rape of an incapacitated person, sodomy of an incapacitated person and sexual misconduct. The criminal trial is currently scheduled to begin in June.

Cox claims on the night of March 12, 2021, she went downtown with friends and became “unquestionably intoxicated.” Allegedly, Kokali observed Cox and “knew the plaintiff was unquestionable intoxicated, incapacitated and unable to provide consent for any sexual activity.”

The complaint states that Cox was helped home by a friend, who later witnessed Kokali enter the dormitory building.

“Despite Spring Hill’s safety policy providing that ‘SHC public safety officers patrol the residence halls on a regular basis,’ Defendant Kokali freely made his way from the unlocked entrance of New Hall to Plaintiff’s dorm room without encountering any security personnel or other security measures,” the complaint states. “Kokali then broke into Plaintiff’s dorm room without permission. Kokali raped and sodomized Plaintiff who was unable to consent, defend herself, or cry for help.”

Today’s civil complaint claims despite policies and representations that Spring Hill dormitories were secure, “it was widely known by all who lived at New Hall and anyone else who regularly entered the building, including Spring Hill employees and personnel, that New Hall was freely accessible by anyone who had a Spring Hill College ID, regardless of whether they lived at the dormitory or not.”

The complaint also makes the shocking allegation that officers of Spring Hill College’s own police department, known as the Department of Public Safety (DPS), were allowed “to attend parties and consume alcohol with its students, including underage students.” The plaintiff claims she personally witnessed an officer sharing liquor, consuming alcohol and “participating in the festivities” of a party she attended as a freshman.

The complaint also claims Spring Hill acted with “deliberate indifference” to prior reports of sexual assaults in its residential facilities. Allegedly, Clery Act reports indicate Spring Hill was aware of at least 25 reports of sexual assaults between 2015 and 2020, a period when the college disbanded a sexual assault response team.

The complaint includes a Title IX claim, as well as counts of negligence, recklessness, negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract against the Spring Hill defendants. Against Kokali, it seeks claims of assault and battery, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to a news release today from the law firm of DiCello Levitt Gutzler, “Spring Hill College not only has a legal responsibility to ensure the safety of its students, but it regularly promoted campus safety as a selling point to prospective students and their families.”

Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann, co-counsel for the plaintiffs and a partner at DiCello Levitt Gutzler, said, “this is a legal and moral failure of the highest magnitude, and the results have been catastrophic, both for our client and dozens of other students before her. Spring Hill turned a blind eye to its security inadequacies and failed to protect the campus community at even the most basic level. Audrey and all Spring Hill students deserve better.”

Kenneth P. Abbarno, a DiCello Levitt Gutzler partner and plaintiffs’ co-counsel, said, “While criminal responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of Vassil Kokali for his atrocious crimes, maintenance, safety security measures that Spring Hill is required to provide would have prevented this life-altering event, and that is all on Spring Hill College.”

The complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, along with compensatory, consequential and punitive damages “in excess of this Court’s jurisdictional minimum.”

