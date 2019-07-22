After failed attempts in the past, the Mobile River Bridge project has been awarded a $125 million federal grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.



The funding is coming from an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America [INFRA] Grant through the USDOT — a funding source the Alabama Depart of Transportation [ALDOT] sought to tap in 2017 and then again 2018 to help pay for the $2.1 billion the project.



While the grant award is worth millions of dollars, it would cover about 6 percent of the projected cost of the massive bridge and Bayway project.



U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne joined in with other lawmakers from Alabama in pushing for the project’s inclusion in the grant program in a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao earlier this year. On Monday, Byrne released a statement praising the decision.



“This is outstanding news for the people of Southwest Alabama! Fighting for federal funding for this bridge has been one of my top priorities in Congress, and I am glad the Trump Administration has come through with this grant award,” Byrne said. “I am very appreciative of the help from our entire Alabama congressional delegation, especially Senator Richard Shelby.”



Shelby’s office chimed in as well, writing in a statement that the $125 million allocation toward the Mobile River Bridge Project and an additional $7 million grant for a project in Tuscaloosa would “help improve safety, alleviate traffic congestion and concerns with overcapacity, and promote increased economic development opportunities across the state.”



While Byrne’s statement was optimistic, it was also tempered by the acknowledgement that ALDO’s current plan to fund the bridge’s construction using tolls that could cost residents $6 a trip or $90 a month remains highly unpopular in coastal Alabama.



Despite that, ALDOT director John Cooper has maintained the position that tolls are the only feasible way to construct such a massive project. Last week, Byrne called on Gov. Kay Ivey to get personally involved in finding another way to fund the I-10 bridge without tolling local users.



He called the INFRA grant a “positive step,” but said his office would continue working to find more federal funding for the project and advocating for alternative proposals at the state level.

“The current tolling proposal for this project is unacceptable, and I will continue leading the fight against tolling and working to ensure this project helps — not hurt — the people of South Alabama,” Byrne added.