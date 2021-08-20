The federal government will send reinforcements to a Foley hospital, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris confirmed in a virtual press conference Friday afternoon.

The group headed to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center includes one doctor and several nurses, Harris said. The staffers from the Department of Health and Human Services could possibly be used to perform monoclonal antibody treatments, which would allow hospital employees to tend to more serious patients, Harris said.

“It’s a way of increasing their capacity there,” he said.

There will be a second federal team headed to the state soon, Harris said, but he didn’t give additional details.

Statewide on Thursday, Harris said, there were 50 pediatric patients, with nine on ventilators. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 19 last year, the state reported 1,831 cases in patients ages 5 to 17. In the same timeframe this year, the state is reporting 8,472 cases in that same age group. Harris pointed out last year, many school districts were virtual only during this time, or had a delayed start. He added that the number is not just students, but anyone in the age group.

“The best way to keep schools open is to mask consistently, practice social distancing of at least 3 feet and for all eligible Alabamian, to get vaccinated,” he said.

Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department, said 20 percent of the cases reported in the last two weeks occured in patients ages 0 to 17.

“We’re all really concerned with the start of school and vaccination rates,” she said in a Facebook Live presentation. “We urge everyone to get vaccinated and apply other methods to help slow the spread.”

The state has 2.2 million people who’ve received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Harris said. The state currently ranks 44th in the nation in that statistic. Of those, 1.7 million Alabamians are fully vaccinated.

Currently there are more patients in need of Intensive Care Unit beds than there are beds available statewide. The negative number of ICU beds available, Harris said, is due to the “crush of patients in Southern Alabama.”

When hospitals have more ICU patients than beds available, he said, staff convert normal rooms to ICU rooms, prepare beds in hallways, or leave patients in emergency departments.

In Mobile County, the number of cases is trending down, according to the latest numbers from MCHD. There were 381 cases reported in the county on Thursday and 437 on Wednesday. This comes after more than 600 cases were reported Tuesday, according to MCHD data.

Murphree said while 66 patients were admitted to county hospitals on Thursday, the total number of hospitalizations dropped to 461.

“There was a slight reduction in the number, but not really worth celebrating in my opinion,” Murphree said. “We’ve had over 450 patients in the hospital for the last 10 days and it’s a really difficult time for our healthcare system.”