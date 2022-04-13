Photo | @ellenjaysweets

It’s hard to believe it’s in its double-deuce year, but the event is almost here. Feeding the Gulf Coast’s 22nd Annual Chef Challenge will be held Thursday, April 28, at the Mobile Convention Center. The friendly competition runs 6-9 p.m. as some of our area’s most celebrated chefs and restaurants come together to fight hunger along our shores.

Guests must be 21 or older, and multi-level tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at feedingthegulfcoast.com.

Rumors fly throughout the Mobile culinary scene

I don’t want to be telling tales out of school here, but there is some serious gossip about our food scene going on. The grapevine is ringing off the hook and the roots are strong. I am sworn to secrecy on many of these things, but I am willing to risk my trustworthiness as I spill the beans on a few. If my crystal ball is cloudy and these things don’t see the light of day, I expect you to hold me accountable for any inaccuracies.

There is a soon-to-open restaurant, not downtown, that will feature elevated Southern fare. Think steakhouse with oysters, local seafood and a Creole influence. Margaux will be another concept from restaurateur Matt Golden; Chef Ryan Tomlinson heads up the culinary team. Gulf oysters, dry-aged steaks and live music should be here before summer is in full swing.

The location and opening date will be announced soon. Until then, keep an eye on MargauxMobile.com for updates.

What will become of the Southern National building at 360 Dauphin Street? Ever since their Jan. 6 Facebook post saying they will be “temporarily closed,” Mobilians have wondered about Southern National’s fate. Well, they aren’t coming back. At least not at that location.

Rumor has it the building is being updated to suit something leaning toward Neapolitan fare. No word on a menu, opening date or name, but we will let you know when the information becomes available.

Another source tells me something may be going on in the old MoonPie Store at the bottom of the Trustmark building. I know very little more than that, other than who it might be, and I don’t want to jinx anything.

Also, I can neither confirm nor deny that there is a macaroni and cheese vigilante who slings his noodles down the throats of unsuspecting downtowners with gourmet sauces and designer pasta. I’ve not figured out what his searchlight signal is. Perhaps an elbow? Fusilli? Let’s fire up Big Bertha and cover her with a stencil. There could be a low-cholesterol emergency between St. Louis and Government!

I’ll hopefully unveil some of, if not all, of these delicious secrets sooner than later. My sources needn’t worry. They shall remain anonymous.

Krystal’s shrimp po’boy on Mobile menu

So here we are at the tail end of Lent. Fast food restaurants are pretty transparent in adding menu items this time of year to accommodate those who don’t risk the spiritual implications of eating meat on Fridays, and the Krystal at Dauphin and Sage is no exception.

Enter the Krystal Shrimp Po’boy. As a restaurant that celebrates all things tiny, the po’boy sticks to the game plan. I’m not certain of the actual dimensions, but I’d guess the length is anywhere from three to seven inches, depending on whom you ask. It’s the same bun as their chili cheese pup. The shrimp are small and a little anemic in appearance, but buffalo sauce and a lot of ranch can work wonders.

I bought it to make fun of it, but it really wasn’t the worst thing I’ve eaten there. That may be the chili. After Lent, we shall see if this one has staying power. But even if it sticks around, I don’t plan on having another. My fast food days are fewer and farther between.

2022 Easter candy a game-changer

I think Peter Cottontail had a lot of time on his hands during the pandemic. I’m pretty certain he had his minions working on some wild Easter candy the past couple of years. It seems our baskets could look a little different this year. Classics are classic for a reason. You’ll always have chocolate rabbits, Heavenly Hash, Brach’s jelly beans (I’ll take your licorice) and, of course, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.

I’m partial to Robin Eggs, and the minis are not as good as the regular size. I’m regular that way. My son Graham always liked Peeps. I’m not a fan, but I saw some crazy flavors in Rouses the other day. Right by the produce section, the ones that caught my eye were Hot Tamales-flavored Peeps. A marshmallow version of the movie candy I dared not try. The new 2022 flavors include Donut Shop Coffee (and a caramel mocha version), Chocolate, Cotton Candy and others. You let me know.

Speaking of cotton candy, be on the lookout for Little Stinker’s Bag of Bunny Farts. It’s fruity-flavored cotton candy. Don’t like the humor? Maybe 10 percent of each purchase going to disabled children’s charities can change your mind.

You may have time to rush order something from Hammond’s Candies of Denver, Colorado. It’s one of our go-to spots for all holiday candies. I can lose myself in the online videos, mesmerized by the candy-making process. Try something new.

Don’t neglect the treats here in your neighborhood. For anything chocolate, I’m sure Three Georges or the A&M Peanut Shop should have you covered. Pick me up some pastel Jordan almonds, would you, please? I’m still partial to the petit fours of Pollman’s. If you can find a better one, I’m listening.

I am always on a quest for thinner iced cookies in holiday shapes, as well as thumbprint cookies. I’ll be sampling Easter treats from ellenJAY, Bake My Day, and one of my favorites, The Pastry Shop! You may be too late to custom order anything, but they’ll all have extras in the case.