If you really want to receive some guidance as to what prep football teams are favored to win this week, you might want to glance a little higher on this page. Just sayin’. I give it my best shot each week, but not all of those shots hit the target.

Based on last week’s performance, you may want to give Lagniappe sports columnist and sports radio guru Randy Kennedy a little more attention. He pulled off the best week of picks so far this season last week, going 9-1. And with a name like Pigskin Pete (not the name on his driver’s license; sorry to shatter the illusion), why wouldn’t you pay attention to him? Pigskin posted an 8-2 mark last week. Those two guys are tied for first place in our picks panel for the season, as one might expect.

You can always give Darron Patterson’s picks a look-see; he was in first place until last week’s stumble. Me, well, you get a double dose of my picks, which haven’t put me in first place yet. Again, these picks are for entertainment purposes only, and that’s the way you should treat them.

And let’s take a moment to appreciate all the guest pickers we’ve had so far this year — Olympic silver medalist Paige Madden, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran, Spring Hill College AD Joe Niland, Cy Young and World Series champion (twice) Jake Peavy and this week, former Alabama quarterback (and national champion) Jake Coker. That’s a pretty strong lineup.

OK, with a smaller lineup of games this week, let’s see who gets what some consider the kiss of death — my pick to win this week’s games. I enter the week with a 14-4 record last week and an overall record of 64-25.

UMS-Wright at T.R. Miller: This is a matchup of perennial powers who are enjoying solid seasons thus far. UMS started the season with a loss but has bounced back mightily. Recently, T.R. Miller became the first program in AHSAA history to win 700 games. UMS is playing good, tough football right now, as is Miller, but the Bulldogs get the edge. The pick: UMS-Wright.

Robertsdale at Satsuma: The gators at Satsuma were without a win this year until last week, beating still-winless LeFlore in a back-and-forth game. Perhaps that will be the trigger to producing a couple more wins. The Golden Bears get the nod, though Robertsdale is improving and has looked good at times this season. The pick: Satsuma.

MGM at Blount: Speaking of a team that needs a win, that would be the Blount Leopards. They are having a difficult season and just can’t seem to put anything together. That makes Blount ripe as an opponent, the role Mary G. Montgomery has this week. Is this the time MGM gets its first win of the year? Nope, not yet. The pick: Blount.

Charles Henderson at Williamson: As long as Robert Woodyard is healthy and on the field, the Lions have a chance to win. And man, has Woodyard ever been healthy lately. Last week he pulled off a TD run that people are still talking about. And for good reason. Henderson will have to find an answer for Woodyard on both sides of the ball and I don’t think they’ll find one. The pick: Williamson.

Alma Bryant at Citronelle: The Hurricanes got off to a fast start but have been shut out in their past two games, obviously both losses. They were off last week and now they hit the road to North Mobile County to take on the Wildcats. Citronelle had its own problems last week, being shut out by McGill-Toolen 59-0. This could be the right opponent at the right time for Bryant. The pick: Alma Bryant.

Baldwin County at Foley: Both of these teams have displayed good improvement from a year ago and both have talented playmakers on their rosters. This should prove to be a good matchup, perhaps one of the best of the week, as both teams not only will be looking for a win, but probably need this win as they head toward the back end of the 2021 schedule. The pick: Baldwin County.

Bayside Academy at B.C. Rain: Another team demonstrating some improvement is B.C. Rain, which has won its past two outings, including edging Elberta last week. Will the Red Raiders produce a third consecutive victory? Or will Bayside Academy bounce back from its loss to T.R. Miller? This matchup has some close-game promise, though Bayside, with Jay Loper, has the talent to run away with it. The pick: B.C. Rain.

Other games: Millry over St. Luke’s, Chickasaw over Southern Choctaw, LeFlore over Cottage Hill, McGill-Toolen over Murphy, St. Michael over Elberta, Saraland over Davidson, Orange Beach over Central-Coosa.