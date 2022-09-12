A gap in Alabama’s criminal code is believed to be contributing to the state’s crisis with fentanyl. Local officials say they are going to be pushing new legislation to make fentanyl trafficking in Alabama more costly.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opiate 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more than morphine. It was created with the intent to relieve pain during and after surgery and for end-of-life care, however abuse of the drug has become rampant as it is highly addictive.

The sweep of fentanyl into the region has also come with a death toll. As little as two milligrams of fentanyl is considered lethal. Nearly 200 residents in Mobile and Baldwin counties lost their lives by drug overdose in 2021 with a large majority of those being fentanyl-related.

Despite the crisis, those who traffic the drug in Alabama have found a loophole that has enabled them to walk away from prosecution with a monetary penalty — something equivalent to a slap on the wrist for those making large profits selling the narcotic.

Under existing statutes, the possession, sale, manufacturing, and delivery of a fentanyl-mixed substance carries mandatory jail time. However, if that same illicit behavior involves fentanyl alone, it is only punishable by fines. State Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, is calling on fellow lawmakers to help him put teeth into the law.

On Monday morning, Simpson was joined by head Gulf Coast law enforcement officials at Government Plaza in Mobile where he announced he will be pre-filing a bill to establish mandatory imprisonment for those convicted of fentanyl trafficking and impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations.

His bill proposes an amendment to the state’s drug trafficking code that adds a mandatory minimum sentence of three years imprisonment for cases involving fentanyl quantities of 1-2 grams; 10 years for 2-4 grams; 25 years for 4-8 grams; and life imprisonment when quantities exceed 8 grams. The current penalties establish fines that begin at $50,000 and top out at $750,000. For repeat offenders, A second-time offense would add five years to the prescribed minimum and a third offense would 10 years.

Simpson told reporters his version of the bill would place the state in the mid-range for fentanyl penalties nationwide and would send a message to drug dealers they won’t be tolerated.

“We’re not going after those in possession. We’re not going after users. We’re going after the traffickers and we want them to know if they traffic fentanyl in the state of Alabama, there will be consequences for them,” he said.

Simpson said the loophole was brought to his attention by Baldwin County prosecutors who contacted him as they were struggling to effectively prosecute drug traffickers. He said he believes the deficiency in the existing law is due to the drug’s history in medicine. He said he worked with the Alabama District Attorneys Association and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in drafting his bill.

“[Traffickers] are still selling while they’re awaiting trial. They’re still selling after they’ve been sentenced,” he said. “This is an opportunity to put some teeth into the law, to say ‘If you traffic fentanyl in the state of Alabama, we are coming after you.’”

Cpt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department told reporters the vast majority of fentanyl in the region is being imported from Mexico. He said fentanyl is commonly laced into other drugs and many overdoses occur by those who are unaware it is present.

Bricks of fentanyl manufactured in China were being brought into the U.S. until the federal government cracked down in 2019. Chinese dealers shifted to sending ingredients to Mexico for the mass production of fentanyl and large-scale dissemination through cartels.

Burch said the U.S. standard for military action against adversaries is “clear and present danger.” He said the fentanyl “epidemic” fits that bill.

Burch said parents should be taking initiative to search their children’s belongings regularly and educate them about the dangers of consuming unregulated drugs. He said fentanyl manufacturers are known to make fake pills that resemble other drugs and lace them with the substance. There are also no guarantees, he said, that pills from the same bag have a consistent dosage.

“You can have one pill that may not do anything to one person and then the next pill in that same batch may have an extremely high potency of fentanyl in it and that’s one that kills,” he said. “It’s made up in these homemade labs based in Mexico, some locally.”

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said the problem of fentanyl trafficking in Alabama is a clear example of narcoterrorism and the threat has led to the most dangerous scenario he’s seen in four decades in law enforcement.

“I wish we could just shoot a missile into these cartels in Mexico or wherever and blow them up because it’s that damaging to our country,” he said.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said overdoses in his jurisdiction have doubled in number for three consecutive years. He agreed with Cochran that fentanyl is the most dangerous drug he’s seen during his law enforcement career.

“I thought that the cocaine and the crack cocaine and things that were sold by the cartels in the 80s was our biggest challenge. Today is our biggest challenge,” he said.

Baldwin County Deputy Lee Banks was recently hospitalized due to trace exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop, Mack said. He said he’s had five deputies in the past three years who have had to be administered naloxone due to fentanyl exposure.

Mack said Banks was searching the vehicle when he found a bag of fentanyl. He said he accidentally dusted up some of the substance on the outside of the bag and immediately overdosed on the scene. A backup deputy had to administer naloxone to Banks twice and he was in the emergency room for six to eight hours while he recovered.

“All he did basically came in aromatic contact with some fentanyl powder. And had the Narcan not been there, we’d have had an officer in-the-line-of-duty death that day,” he said.