Mobile’s William Eugene “Gene” Ferrell, one of the most recognizable and accomplished golfers in the area, died May 24 at the age of 79. Ferrell, the first left-handed amateur to play in the Masters, leaves behind a legacy of golf wins and teachings, as well as a deep well of stories accented by his famed one-liners.

“I’ve lived in Mobile since 1989 and I’ve been a golf professional since 1990,” Azalea City Golf Course head professional Lawrence Auer said. “That’s when I first met Gene. We both had the common bond of being left-handed golfers and here we were popping up playing in pro-ams. Thirty years ago, Gene was still a very competitive golfer and a good player. We would chat.

“What you remember about Gene is he wasn’t braggadocious in the sense of him telling you about the really cool things that he did. But you would get to talking to him about playing in a tournament and he would say, ‘That’s the tournament I played with [Jack] Nicklaus and I shot a 68 and he missed a putt on 18 and shot a 70.’ You’d say, ‘You played with Jack?’ And he’d say, ‘Yeah, a few times.’ He was not dropping names, he was just talking about stuff.”

Many came in contact with Ferrell when he worked at Edwin Watts Golf Shop or through his teachings, most recently at Spring Hill College Golf Course.

Ferrell worked for Frank Gore at Edwin Watts. Gore’s memories of Ferrell mirrored those told by Auer.

“He had the quickest wit of anyone I’ve ever known,” Gore said. “It just came naturally to him. He had stories about playing in the Masters and stuff, and he didn’t even like talking about that, he thought it was bragging. But everyone wanted to hear the stories. He played with Arnold Palmer. He was the first amateur left-hander to ever play in the Masters. … He was just a really neat guy. He got along with everybody.”

Auer added, “Everyone knows about his Masters’ stories and that he stayed in the Crow’s Nest [at Augusta National] by way of the U.S. Amateur Championship. He played in some other events too. Gene had those stories, but what I remember most about him is when he would tell those stories they were always punctuated with one-liners. He had more one-liners than anybody I know. He’d tell a five- and six-minute story, but in there you’ve got a dozen one-liners. It was in the style of a David Feherty. He entertained just the way he told the stories. Along the way, there would be all these one-liners thrown in there.”

Ferrell was born in Mobile on Sept. 2, 1942, to William Eugene Ferrell Sr. and Marion Nash Ferrell. He graduated from McGill Institute, Marion Military Institute and LSU, where he played on the golf team. In 1957 he won the Mobile Junior Metro Championship at Azalea City and later joined the PGA Tour from 1968-71. He played in 13 major championships, carded 13 holes-in-one and a double eagle in his golfing career.

He was a PGA golf professional and spent 15 years as head pro at Orchard Hills Country Club in Bryan, Ohio, and 16 years at Bay Oaks Country Club in Irvington. He was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and a lover of animals.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother and a brother, J. Michael Ferrell. Survivors include his sisters, Sara Starling (Mickey) of Anniston and Jo Ann Stringfellow (Charles) of Grand Bay, and sister-in-law Anastasia Ferrell of Birmingham. He was married for many years to Sharon Leon Ferrell and they had three children: Tonya Crow (Patrick) of Bryan, Ohio, Kendra Moseley (Rick) of Jackson, Tenn., and Bo Ferrell (Lydia) of Foley. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jeremy Crow, Billy Mee, Drake White and Whitni Crow, as well as four great-grandchildren.