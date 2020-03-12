The Providence Hospital Foundation and Providence Hospital have canceled the 2020 Festival of Flowers in an effort to minimize the spread of the novel Coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.

The 27th Annual event was scheduled for March 26-29 in Mobile, and according to Providence Hospital Foundation Director Mimi Lyons Bell, typically attracts about 16,000 visitors from across the Southeast.

“The health and safety of the community and our volunteers is always a top priority and we are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Bell said, adding the decision to cancel the festival was a “difficult” one.

At present, mo cases of COVID-19 have been reported yet in the Mobile area or in Alabama officially, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that communities and individuals take action now to reduce the risk from COVID-19.

That includes the “social distancing” guidance that all persons at increased risk of severe illness should consider staying at home and avoiding large gatherings or other situations of potential exposures.

“The decision to cancel the Festival of Flowers was difficult,” Bell said. “We know this decision will have a significant impact on the community. But we simply could not put the lives of people and the safety of our community at risk.”

The decision not to hold this year’s Festival of Flowers comes as major events across the United States are being canceled in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus. Also today, officials in Jefferson County, Alabama made a recommendation that any event planned for more than 500 people be canceled.