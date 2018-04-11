The Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival is seeking a design for its 20th annual event in early August. Alabama artists living in Mobile or Baldwin counties are invited to participate. The winner will receive $300 cash.

The guidelines are as follows:

• Original, unpublished, two-dimensional work featuring a jazz theme in any medium. One entry per artist.

• Entry must include the words “Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival,” “Mobile, Alabama” and “20 Years of Jazz: 1998–2018”.

• Entry should be 24 inches by 18 inches, in a vertical format and mounted on white foam core.

• Include application with submission.

• Mail or hand-deliver entries to Mobile Arts Council, 318 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36602 no later than May 21, 2018.

Submissions will be returned at artist’s request.

For more information, email Raoul Richardson at [email protected]

Exploreum gets national love

The current exhibit at the Gulf Coast Exploreum (65 Government St.) is so impressive it was honored as one of the best exhibits in the nation, according to USA Today. In an April 3 article titled “Best museum exhibits in the U.S. this spring,” the current show on the creatures of the Permian period was highlighted and profiled.

Only 12 other exhibits made the cut. Among them were three in New York City, Cezanne portraits at Washington, D.C.’s National Gallery of Art, China’s Terracotta Army exhibit in Cincinnati and a Henriette Wyeth and Peter Hurd art retrospective in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

The prehistoric display will be at the Exploreum until June 3.

For hours and pricing, call 251-208-6893 or visit exploreum.com.

Baldwin Pops Band stages free shows

The Baldwin Pops will present two free John Allen Memorial Scholarship concerts this month. Dr. Jason Rinehart will conduct the Baldwin Pops as they play Henry Mancini, Johannes Brahms and a selection of patriotic and show tunes.

The first show is April 15, 3 p.m., at Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale. The second is April 22, 7 p.m., at Henry George Park in Fairhope. Guests in Fairhope should bring chairs or blankets.

The Pops sponsors an annual scholarship contest for Baldwin County high school seniors who plan to continue their musical involvement in college. Ten students from Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Robertsdale and Spanish Fort High Schools will perform with the band. The scholarship winner will be announced at the April 22 concert.

The honored students are Avrionna Erlandson, Blake Odom, Catherine Power, Houston Hughes and Rhian Pactor (Robertsdale High School), Ben Brunson and Sam Butler (Fairhope High School), Erika Horne (Daphne High School), Imani Williams (Foley High School) and Mason Pitre (Spanish Fort High School).

Donations for the John Allen Memorial Scholarship will be gratefully accepted at both concerts or by mail to Baldwin Pops Band, P.O. Box 38, Fairhope, AL 36533.

For more information, call 251-987-5757, search Facebook or go to baldwinpops.com.