State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, of Mobile, announced her plans to seek the position of Democratic Party chair, in a statement released Thursday.

“It’s going to take a team effort to unify the party,” she wrote. “My leadership skills, experience in politics and, more importantly, my ability to bring people together around issues with my approach to fairness, are needed to rebuild the party,”

In the Senate since 1997, Figures is a 26-year veteran public official, former Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, former Delegate to the Democratic National Convention and has served as an at-large member of the Democratic National Committee for eight years. She has been a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee for decades.

Electing Democrats would certainly advance quality education for all children and affordable and quality healthcare for all citizens, Figures wrote in the statement.

“We need to attract strong Democratic candidates to pull the state’s disenfranchised population back into the Democratic Party,” she wrote. “It is imperative that we honor traditional democratic values and increase the involvement of our youth and minorities in every aspect, including leadership positions in the Alabama Democratic Party. The system is broken, and we must unify Democrats to prepare the Party for the future.”

In 2013, she made history when she was elected as Senate Minority Leader. She was the first woman ever elected to a leadership position in the Alabama Legislature. She is now the longest serving woman in the Alabama State Senate.

“It’s going to take a tremendous effort to heal the Democratic Party,” Figures said. “People know my commitment and what I stand for, and I plan to give my all and work together with everyone to achieve our goals.”