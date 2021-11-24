“Stardust”

For perhaps the first time in a while, families are gathering this week for the holidays. Don’t ruin it by inadvertently screening a movie with full-frontal nudity to three generations gathered on one couch. Unlike Christmas, Thanksgiving lacks a strong cinematic presence, but there will inevitably be movie-watching with viewers of mixed-aged groups — a tricky situation. For something to be family-friendly, it can’t just be safe for viewing by many ages, it also has to engage many ages, so this list isn’t just cartoons, although that would totally fly in my own family.

My strongest recommendation is on Disney+, and it’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” This recent Marvel movie is not the typical superhero fare. There is, of course, action and fighting, but it has a basis in martial arts, so the fights are beautiful and lyrical and somewhat less bloody. There’s punching, but not shooting. The plot, while concerning dragons and mythical powers, is actually all about family.

Maybe the patriarch of your family isn’t thousands of years old with 10 bracelets that give him unending power, but the story of two siblings trying to reconcile their own visions for life with that of their parents is still relatable. Plus, Awkwafina is in it. If you’re tired of Marvel movies, this one will still work for you because, although there are a few Avengers cameos, this is a free-standing adventure film with a charming and likable lead in Simu Lui as Shang-Chi.

There are a couple of comedies on Netflix that might have you shouting, “I can’t believe you’ve never seen this!” to someone older or younger than you. The most egregious omission in this theoretical situation would be “Raising Arizona,” a wacky and superb Coen brothers comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter. If you’re not already a member of a family that quotes this movie endlessly, well, you can start now. There is a little cursing, but no sex or violence to speak of.

Also on Netflix is “A Knight’s Tale,” which is not so classic that people who didn’t see it when it came out have necessarily caught it. However, it is more charming than you remember, with the late, great Heath Ledger as a squire-turned-knight and a truly indispensable supporting cast that includes Paul Bettany and Alan Tudyk. It has swordplay, kissing, comedy and is perfect for fans of “The Princess Bride.”

“Stardust” (Netflix) is another delightful fantasy movie that — while nothing is as good as it — might please a lover of “The Princess Bride.” A comic fantasy based on Neil Gaiman’s novel, it also boasts witty wordplay, elaborate swordplay and fair maidens. All kissing takes place clothed, and I don’t think there is any profanity. Cartoonish sword violence abounds.

With its young star in Millie Bobby Brown, “Enola Holmes” (Netflix) skews young, but there’s still the timeless Sherlock Holmes connection for the more wizened viewer. A somewhat simplistic story about Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister running away and solving a mystery involving a young prince, “Enola Holmes” is a pleasant romp. The plot isn’t exactly mind-bending, but the cast and costumes are cute, and it is a safe and solid PG.

I can’t think of a comedy that is more wholesome yet completely watchable than “The Big Year” (Prime), a star-studded buddy movie about birding. Steve Martin, Owen Wilson and Jack Black play three men determined to find the largest number of birds in the U.S. in a single year. Friendships, relationships and marriages are tested in this gentle birding triangle, but the stakes are, mercifully, not that high. Safe for all ages, if a bit dull for kids.

New This Week:

“House of Gucci”: When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately … murder. AMC Mobile 16, Crescent Theater.

“Encanto”: Dinsey teams up with Lin-Manuel Miranda for an animated musical adventure about an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the enchanted mountains of Columbia. All multiplex theaters.

“King Richard”: Based on a true story, this film follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time who end up changing the sport of tennis forever — Venus and Serena Williams. All multiplex theaters.

“Belfast”: Written and directed by Academy Award-nominee Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Wharf 15.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City”: Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland … with great evil brewing below the surface. All multiplex theaters.