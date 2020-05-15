It’s finally Nappie Time!
Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates for the FINALS voting period.
Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!
And we have saved the best for last! Today, we announce the remaining finalists in Arts, Media, Music and Politicos.
We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so sometimes some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.
So, without further ado, we present the 2020 Nappies ARTS, MEDIA, MUSIC and POLITICOS finalists….
ARTS
Best Local Painter
Ardith Goodwin
Devlin Wilson
Ginger Woechan
Lucy Gafford
Molly Dolan
Sarah Otts
Stewart Heath
Best Local Sculptor
April Livingston
Bertice McPherson
Bruce Larsen
Frank Ledbetter
Marty Burrow
Phillip Counselman
Best Local Graphic Design Artist
Courtney Crowe
Heath Vester
James Currie
Marie Katz
Mattgraphy
Sidney Gascon
Best Mixed Media Artist
Ardith Goodwin
Catchot Coastal Creations
Chris Cumbie
Lilly Cumbie
Marty Burrow
Stewart Heath
Best Art Gallery
Alabama Contemporary Art Center
Ashland Gallery
Innova Arts
Lupercalia Art Society
Sophiella Gallery
Stewart Heath Gallery
Best Museum
Bellingrath Gardens & Home Museum
Exploreum Science Center
History Museum of Mobile
Mobile Carnival Museum
Mobile Museum of Art
USS Alabama – Battleship Park
Best Theatre Group
Joe Jefferson Players
Mystic Society of Rocky Horror
A to Z Productions
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Theatre 98
South Baldwin Community Theatre
Best Children’s Theatre Group
Bay Area Performing Arts
Eastern Shore Repertory Theater
Playhouse in the Park
St. Paul’s Players
Sunny Side Theater
The PACT
Best Play or Performance of the Year
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Godspell, Theatre 98
Guys and Dolls, Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Matilda, JJP
Rocky Horror Picture Show, A to Z Productions
The Graduate, JJP
Best Play or Performance of the Year – Children’s
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Mary G. Montgomery High School
A Christmas Carol, Playhouse in the Park
Beauty and the Beast, SST
Frozen, The PACT
School of Rock, The PACT
Scrooge the Musical, BAPA
Best Local Actor
Brandon M. Caten
Jacob Morris
Kensey LaCroix
Lillian Odom
Lisa Costa
Zac West
Best Local Comedian
Cheyenne Kinzer Gates
Chris Singleton
Compton J Smith
Kelly Teague
Shay Kitt
The Govna
Best Local Dancer
Chloe Theriot
Destinee Richardson
Eleanor Stewart
Meredith Hamrick
Tyrone Reese
Zachary Miller
Best Local Theatrical Singer
Annabelle Steele
Brandon M. Caten
Caroline Williams
Jacob Morris
Lillian Odom
Shanna Stoker
Best Arts Event
AIGA Flourish Design Conference
Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival
Fairhope Film Festival
LoDa Artwalk
Mobile Art Council Art Throwdown
Theatre on the Bluff, Fairhope
MEDIA
Favorite Radio Station FM
96.1 The Rocket
FM TALK 106.5
WABD 97.5
WBLX 93.9
WKSJ 94.9
WZEW 92.1
Favorite Radio Station AM
Archangel 1410 AM
WABF 1480
WNTM News Radio 710
Best Local DJ
DJ Blayze – WBLX
Gene Murrell – WZEW
Matt McCoy – WZEW
Shelby Mitchell – WKSJ
Tony Ployzcinski – WZEW
Twiggins – WABD
Best DJ Team
Dan Brennan & Shelby Mitchell – WKSJ
Mark & Lee WNSP
Mobile Mornings with Sean and Dalton -FM TALK 106.5
Sip & Chew with Mike & Stu, FM Talk 106.5
Tony & Kelly – WZEW
Best Local Morning Show/DJ
LA Catholic Morning – Archangel Radio
Mobile Mornings with Sean & Dalton – FM Talk 106.5
Opening Kickoff- WNSP
Randy Kennedy Show, Sports Talk 99.5
Uncle Henry – News Radio 710
ZEW Tony Ployzcinski
Best DJ Voice
DJ Blayze – WBLX
Gene Murrell – WZEW
Kelly Finley, WZEW
Matt McCoy – WZEW
Mz. Baldy, WBLX
Twiggins – WABD
Uncle Henry – News Radio 710
Best Talk Radio Host/Show
Community Roundtable with Kelly Finley, WZEW
LA Catholic Morning – Todd Sylvester- Archangel Radio
Midday Mobile with Sean & Dalton – FM Talk 106.5
Mobile Mornings with Sean & Dalton- FM Talk 106.5
Uncle Henry – News Radio 710
What’s Working with Cam Marston
Best Sports Radio Host/Show
Bennett Katz- McT Live
Eli Gold – WZEW
FM Talk Sports Night with Dalton Orwig and Corey LaBounty
Paul Finebaum -FM Talk
Randy Kennedy, Randy Kennedy Show, Sports Talk 99.5
The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian WNSP
Best Local Evening TV Newscast
FOX 10
WKRG
WPMI 15
Best Local Morning TV Newscast
FOX 10
WKRG
WPMI 15
Best Anchor
Darwin Singleton – WPMI
Devon Walsh – WKRG
Kelly Foster – WPMI
Kym Anderson – WPMI
Lenise Ligon – FOX 10
Peter Albrecht WKRG
Sarah Wall – FOX 10
Best Meteorologist
Alan Sealls – WPMI
Ed Bloodsworth – WKRG
Jason Smith – FOX 10
John Nodar – WKRG
Kelly Foster – WPMI
Michael White – FOX 10
Best TV Investigative Reporter
Andrea Ramey – WPMI
Brendan Kirby – FOX 10
Lee Peck – FOX 10
Peter Albrecht WKRG
Rachael Wilkerson WPMI
Shelby Myers – FOX 10
Best Sports Coverage
FOX 10
WKRG
WPMI 15
Best Weekend TV News Team
FOX 10
WKRG
WPMI 15
Best Lagniappe Reporter
Dale Liesch
Gabriel Tynes
Jason Johnson
John Mullen
Favorite Lagniappe Columnist
Alan Sealls, Weather
Alyson Sheppard, Libations
Andy MacDonald, Cuisine
Ashley Trice, Opinion
Asia Frey, Film
Boozie Beer Nues, Gossip
Catherine Rainey, Books
Dr. Zodiac, Horoscopes
Jeff Poor, Opnion
Kevin Lee, Arts
Mark Bryant, Sports
Master Gardeners, Gardening
Randy Kennedy, Sports
Rob Holbert, Opinion/Media
Ron Sivak, Business
Stephen Centanni, Music
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story
Finding Clotilda by Ben Raines
Group Homes Shut Down by Jason Johnson
Shatter the Silence by Gabriel Tynes
Tensaw Timebomb Series by Lagniappe Staff
The Reluctant Father of Recycling by Alyson Sheppard
Where da Gold At? The Story of the Crichton Leprechaun by Dale Liesch
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image
A Nowhere Bridge By Laura Mattei
Crichton Leprechaun, Laura Mattei
High School Football Preview by Shane Rice
Man’s Best Friend by Shane Rice
Mel Showers 2019 Nappie Awards by Shane Rice
Tensaw Timebomb, Laura Mattei
Favorite local content creator
Amanda Gibson, Lemon Baby
Breck Pappas, Mobile Bay Monthly
JD Crowe, al.com
Johnny Gwin, Deep Fried Studios
Lynn Oldshue, Our Southern Souls/APR
Steve Joynt, Mobile Bay Mask
Favorite Glossy Magazine
Access
Eastern Shore Parents
Mobile Bay Monthly
Mobile Bay Parents
Mobile Mask
Relocating Baldwin County
Favorite Local Website or Blog
Blonderella, Nickole Haymaker (Instagram)
Centsible Blonde, centsibleblonde.com, Brittney Wittner
Lemon Baby, lemonbaby.co, Amanda Gibson
Three Boys and a Dog, 3boysandadog.com, Kelli Miller
What’s Happening Mobile, Lillian Dean (Facebook)
When Life Hands You Grapes, whenlifehandsyourgrapes.com, Michelle Murrill
Best Local TV ad
Andy Citrin
David J. Maloney
Eiland and Ritchie, Call Bill
Joe Bullard
MAWSS, Keep Water Working
Palmer’s Toyota
Persinger Automotive
Best Website Developer
BIS Designs
Blue Fish
Dogwood Productions
Fidelity Square Marketing
Portside Advertising
Southern View Media
Best Marketing/Events Company
Emulous Creative
JJPR
Oyster Shell Strategy
Portside Advertising
Southern View Media
Valorey Media
MUSIC
Best Local Band*
*The top two vote-getters who best fit these descriptions will be declared the winners: Best Local Band and Best Local Cover Band
Analog Missionary
Ayers Brothers Band
Deluna
Disco Kiss
Fat Lincoln
Hollywood Vagabonds
Levelup
Marlow Boys
Pearls of Trinity
Red and the Revelers
Red Clay Strays
The Underhill Family Orchestra
Best Country Band/Performer
Bobby Hiatt & The Blackwater Band
Brandon Blackburn
Brooke Brown
Bruce Smelley
Disco Rednecks
Ella Marie Salter
Jesse Howard
Last Call Rodeo
Red Clay Strays
Best Underground/Metal Band
A Sunday Fire
Excessum
Love the Hate
Oracle
Shotgun Carousel
Son of a Gun
Best Blues Band/Artist
Adam Holt
Andrew Ayers
Jamell Richardson
Johnny No
Lisa Mills
Ric McNaughton
Best Club to See Live Music
Blues Tavern
Callaghan’s
O’Daly’s
Soul Kitchen
The Merry Widow
Veet’s
Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music
Bluegill
Bone and Barrell
Dority’s
Flora-Bama
LuLu’s
The Frog Pond
Best Non-Bar Venue
Live at Five, Halstead Amphitheater
Mobile Civic Center Theater
Saenger Theatre
The People’s Room
The Wharf
Best Solo Musician
Adam Holt
Brooke Brown
Eric Erdman
Jerry Powell
Laurie Anne Armour
Ross Newell
Ryan Balthrop
Best Jazz Musician
Andrew Ayers
Chip Herrington
Jimmy Roebuck
John Cochran
John Kline
Justin Fobes
Roman Street
Best Hip Hop Artist
Bates
Bobby Kennedy
Lucky Luciani
Mr 88
Teejaesohigh
Tommy Chayne
Best Music/Record Store*
*We will declare best music (instrument) store and best record store
Andy’s Music
Bay Sound
Blues Angel
Dr Music
Mobile Records
Picker’s Paradise
Best Local Recording Studio
Admiral Bean
Dauphin Street Sound
Day 6 Entertainment Group
Grave Danger
Studio 78
Studio H20
Best Guitar Player
Adam Holt
Corky Hughes
Jake Fleetwood
Jordan Steele
Paul Alford
Phil Proctor
Zach Rishel
Best Singer/Voice
Anstrom
Billy Waldron
Brandon Coleman
Kristy Lee
Mary Alice
Ross Newell
Symone French
Best Drummer
Bryan Ayers
Greg Owens
John Hall
John Milham
Jonah Miller
Karl Langley
TK Kovacevich
Best Bassist
Eric Peterson
Mario Rivera
Michael Bullock
Stan Foster
TJ Thompson
Tony Novak
Best Piano Player
Andrew Ayers
Blayne Pierce
Chris Spies
Gene Murrell
Jacob Hall
John Anthony
Best Drag Queen Performer
Amber Douglas
Champagne Munroe
Jawakatema Davenport
Miss Cie
Miss Loretta
Venus Shante Davis
Zamareyah Dawn
Best DJ
Dalton Muse
DJ Blayze
DJ Mbezzle
DJ Tay
Russell Combs
Wermzer
Best Music Festival
Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival
Hangout
SouthSounds
Stapleton Bluegrass Festival
POLITICOS
Hardest Working Official – City of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)
Chief Lawrence Battiste
Chief Mark Sealy
City Attorney Ricardo Woods
City Clerk Lisa Lambert
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Public Safety Director James Barber
Hardest Working City Councilperson – Mobile
Bess Rich
CJ Small
Fred Richardson
Gina Gregory
Joel Daves
John Williams
Levon Manzie
Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County
Judge Jill Phillips
MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill
Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson
Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl
Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood
Mobile County DA Ashley Rich
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran
Hardest Working Elected Official- Eastern Shore
Dane Haygood, Daphne Mayor
Karin Wilson, Fairhope Mayor
Kevin Boone, Fairhope City Councilman
Mary Brabner, Spanish Fort City Councilperson
Michael M. McMillan, Spanish Fort Mayor
Tommie Conaway, Daphne City Councilperson
Hardest Working Elected Official – South Baldwin
Jared Lyles. Silverhill Mayor
Jason Dyken, Gulf Shores City Councilperson
John Koniar, Foley Mayor
Joni Blalock, Orange Beach City Councilperson
Robert Craft, Gulf Shores Mayor
Tony Kennon, Orange Beach Mayor
Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County
Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack
BCBE Superintendent Eddie Tyler
County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood
County Commissioner Jeb Ball
County Commissioner Joe Davis, III
County Commissioner Skip Gruber
Hardest Working Local State Legislator
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Chris Pringle
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. Shane Stringer
Sen. Chris Elliott
Sen. Vivian Figures
Next U.S. Senator from Alabama
Doug Jones
Jeff Sessions
Tommy Tuberville
Next AL-D1 Congressperson
Bill Hightower
Jerry Carl
Kiani Gardner
