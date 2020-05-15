It’s finally Nappie Time!

Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates for the FINALS voting period.

Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!

And we have saved the best for last! Today, we announce the remaining finalists in Arts, Media, Music and Politicos.

These are sneak peeks for our subscribers only, as a thank you for the much-needed support they have given us through this crisis. But the full list will be on www.votenappies.com on May 25 for non-subscribers.

We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so sometimes some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.

So, without further ado, we present the 2020 Nappies ARTS, MEDIA, MUSIC and POLITICOS finalists….

ARTS

Best Local Painter

Ardith Goodwin

Devlin Wilson

Ginger Woechan

Lucy Gafford

Molly Dolan

Sarah Otts

Stewart Heath

Best Local Sculptor

April Livingston

Bertice McPherson

Bruce Larsen

Frank Ledbetter

Marty Burrow

Phillip Counselman

Best Local Graphic Design Artist

Courtney Crowe

Heath Vester

James Currie

Marie Katz

Mattgraphy

Sidney Gascon

Best Mixed Media Artist

Ardith Goodwin

Catchot Coastal Creations

Chris Cumbie

Lilly Cumbie

Marty Burrow

Stewart Heath

Best Art Gallery

Alabama Contemporary Art Center

Ashland Gallery

Innova Arts

Lupercalia Art Society

Sophiella Gallery

Stewart Heath Gallery

Best Museum

Bellingrath Gardens & Home Museum

Exploreum Science Center

History Museum of Mobile

Mobile Carnival Museum

Mobile Museum of Art

USS Alabama – Battleship Park

Best Theatre Group

Joe Jefferson Players

Mystic Society of Rocky Horror

A to Z Productions

Chickasaw Civic Theatre

Theatre 98

South Baldwin Community Theatre

Best Children’s Theatre Group

Bay Area Performing Arts

Eastern Shore Repertory Theater

Playhouse in the Park

St. Paul’s Players

Sunny Side Theater

The PACT

Best Play or Performance of the Year

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Chickasaw Civic Theatre

Godspell, Theatre 98

Guys and Dolls, Chickasaw Civic Theatre

Matilda, JJP

Rocky Horror Picture Show, A to Z Productions

The Graduate, JJP

Best Play or Performance of the Year – Children’s

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Mary G. Montgomery High School

A Christmas Carol, Playhouse in the Park

Beauty and the Beast, SST

Frozen, The PACT

School of Rock, The PACT

Scrooge the Musical, BAPA

Best Local Actor

Brandon M. Caten

Jacob Morris

Kensey LaCroix

Lillian Odom

Lisa Costa

Zac West

Best Local Comedian

Cheyenne Kinzer Gates

Chris Singleton

Compton J Smith

Kelly Teague

Shay Kitt

The Govna

Best Local Dancer

Chloe Theriot

Destinee Richardson

Eleanor Stewart

Meredith Hamrick

Tyrone Reese

Zachary Miller

Best Local Theatrical Singer

Annabelle Steele

Brandon M. Caten

Caroline Williams

Jacob Morris

Lillian Odom

Shanna Stoker

Best Arts Event

AIGA Flourish Design Conference

Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

Fairhope Film Festival

LoDa Artwalk

Mobile Art Council Art Throwdown

Theatre on the Bluff, Fairhope

MEDIA

Favorite Radio Station FM

96.1 The Rocket

FM TALK 106.5

WABD 97.5

WBLX 93.9

WKSJ 94.9

WZEW 92.1

Favorite Radio Station AM

Archangel 1410 AM

WABF 1480

WNTM News Radio 710

Best Local DJ

DJ Blayze – WBLX

Gene Murrell – WZEW

Matt McCoy – WZEW

Shelby Mitchell – WKSJ

Tony Ployzcinski – WZEW

Twiggins – WABD

Best DJ Team

Dan Brennan & Shelby Mitchell – WKSJ

Mark & Lee WNSP

Mobile Mornings with Sean and Dalton -FM TALK 106.5

Sip & Chew with Mike & Stu, FM Talk 106.5

Tony & Kelly – WZEW

Best Local Morning Show/DJ

LA Catholic Morning – Archangel Radio

Mobile Mornings with Sean & Dalton – FM Talk 106.5

Opening Kickoff- WNSP

Randy Kennedy Show, Sports Talk 99.5

Uncle Henry – News Radio 710

ZEW Tony Ployzcinski

Best DJ Voice

DJ Blayze – WBLX

Gene Murrell – WZEW

Kelly Finley, WZEW

Matt McCoy – WZEW

Mz. Baldy, WBLX

Twiggins – WABD

Uncle Henry – News Radio 710

Best Talk Radio Host/Show

Community Roundtable with Kelly Finley, WZEW

LA Catholic Morning – Todd Sylvester- Archangel Radio

Midday Mobile with Sean & Dalton – FM Talk 106.5

Mobile Mornings with Sean & Dalton- FM Talk 106.5

Uncle Henry – News Radio 710

What’s Working with Cam Marston

Best Sports Radio Host/Show

Bennett Katz- McT Live

Eli Gold – WZEW

FM Talk Sports Night with Dalton Orwig and Corey LaBounty

Paul Finebaum -FM Talk

Randy Kennedy, Randy Kennedy Show, Sports Talk 99.5

The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian WNSP

Best Local Evening TV Newscast

FOX 10

WKRG

WPMI 15

Best Local Morning TV Newscast

FOX 10

WKRG

WPMI 15

Best Anchor

Darwin Singleton – WPMI

Devon Walsh – WKRG

Kelly Foster – WPMI

Kym Anderson – WPMI

Lenise Ligon – FOX 10

Peter Albrecht WKRG

Sarah Wall – FOX 10

Best Meteorologist

Alan Sealls – WPMI

Ed Bloodsworth – WKRG

Jason Smith – FOX 10

John Nodar – WKRG

Kelly Foster – WPMI

Michael White – FOX 10

Best TV Investigative Reporter

Andrea Ramey – WPMI

Brendan Kirby – FOX 10

Lee Peck – FOX 10

Peter Albrecht WKRG

Rachael Wilkerson WPMI

Shelby Myers – FOX 10

Best Sports Coverage

FOX 10

WKRG

WPMI 15

Best Weekend TV News Team

FOX 10

WKRG

WPMI 15

Best Lagniappe Reporter

Dale Liesch

Gabriel Tynes

Jason Johnson

John Mullen

Favorite Lagniappe Columnist

Alan Sealls, Weather

Alyson Sheppard, Libations

Andy MacDonald, Cuisine

Ashley Trice, Opinion

Asia Frey, Film

Boozie Beer Nues, Gossip

Catherine Rainey, Books

Dr. Zodiac, Horoscopes

Jeff Poor, Opnion

Kevin Lee, Arts

Mark Bryant, Sports

Master Gardeners, Gardening

Randy Kennedy, Sports

Rob Holbert, Opinion/Media

Ron Sivak, Business

Stephen Centanni, Music

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story

Finding Clotilda by Ben Raines

Group Homes Shut Down by Jason Johnson

Shatter the Silence by Gabriel Tynes

Tensaw Timebomb Series by Lagniappe Staff

The Reluctant Father of Recycling by Alyson Sheppard

Where da Gold At? The Story of the Crichton Leprechaun by Dale Liesch

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image

A Nowhere Bridge By Laura Mattei

Crichton Leprechaun, Laura Mattei

High School Football Preview by Shane Rice

Man’s Best Friend by Shane Rice

Mel Showers 2019 Nappie Awards by Shane Rice

Tensaw Timebomb, Laura Mattei

Favorite local content creator

Amanda Gibson, Lemon Baby

Breck Pappas, Mobile Bay Monthly

JD Crowe, al.com

Johnny Gwin, Deep Fried Studios

Lynn Oldshue, Our Southern Souls/APR

Steve Joynt, Mobile Bay Mask

Favorite Glossy Magazine

Access

Eastern Shore Parents

Mobile Bay Monthly

Mobile Bay Parents

Mobile Mask

Relocating Baldwin County

Favorite Local Website or Blog

Blonderella, Nickole Haymaker (Instagram)

Centsible Blonde, centsibleblonde.com, Brittney Wittner

Lemon Baby, lemonbaby.co, Amanda Gibson

Three Boys and a Dog, 3boysandadog.com, Kelli Miller

What’s Happening Mobile, Lillian Dean (Facebook)

When Life Hands You Grapes, whenlifehandsyourgrapes.com, Michelle Murrill

Best Local TV ad

Andy Citrin

David J. Maloney

Eiland and Ritchie, Call Bill

Joe Bullard

MAWSS, Keep Water Working

Palmer’s Toyota

Persinger Automotive

Best Website Developer

BIS Designs

Blue Fish

Dogwood Productions

Fidelity Square Marketing

Portside Advertising

Southern View Media

Best Marketing/Events Company

Emulous Creative

JJPR

Oyster Shell Strategy

Portside Advertising

Southern View Media

Valorey Media

MUSIC

Best Local Band*

*The top two vote-getters who best fit these descriptions will be declared the winners: Best Local Band and Best Local Cover Band

Analog Missionary

Ayers Brothers Band

Deluna

Disco Kiss

Fat Lincoln

Hollywood Vagabonds

Levelup

Marlow Boys

Pearls of Trinity

Red and the Revelers

Red Clay Strays

The Underhill Family Orchestra

Best Country Band/Performer

Bobby Hiatt & The Blackwater Band

Brandon Blackburn

Brooke Brown

Bruce Smelley

Disco Rednecks

Ella Marie Salter

Jesse Howard

Last Call Rodeo

Red Clay Strays

Best Underground/Metal Band

A Sunday Fire

Excessum

Love the Hate

Oracle

Shotgun Carousel

Son of a Gun

Best Blues Band/Artist

Adam Holt

Andrew Ayers

Jamell Richardson

Johnny No

Lisa Mills

Ric McNaughton

Best Club to See Live Music

Blues Tavern

Callaghan’s

O’Daly’s

Soul Kitchen

The Merry Widow

Veet’s

Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music

Bluegill

Bone and Barrell

Dority’s

Flora-Bama

LuLu’s

The Frog Pond

Best Non-Bar Venue

Live at Five, Halstead Amphitheater

Mobile Civic Center Theater

Saenger Theatre

The People’s Room

The Wharf

Best Solo Musician

Adam Holt

Brooke Brown

Eric Erdman

Jerry Powell

Laurie Anne Armour

Ross Newell

Ryan Balthrop

Best Jazz Musician

Andrew Ayers

Chip Herrington

Jimmy Roebuck

John Cochran

John Kline

Justin Fobes

Roman Street

Best Hip Hop Artist

Bates

Bobby Kennedy

Lucky Luciani

Mr 88

Teejaesohigh

Tommy Chayne

Best Music/Record Store*

*We will declare best music (instrument) store and best record store

Andy’s Music

Bay Sound

Blues Angel

Dr Music

Mobile Records

Picker’s Paradise

Best Local Recording Studio

Admiral Bean

Dauphin Street Sound

Day 6 Entertainment Group

Grave Danger

Studio 78

Studio H20

Best Guitar Player

Adam Holt

Corky Hughes

Jake Fleetwood

Jordan Steele

Paul Alford

Phil Proctor

Zach Rishel

Best Singer/Voice

Anstrom

Billy Waldron

Brandon Coleman

Kristy Lee

Mary Alice

Ross Newell

Symone French

Best Drummer

Bryan Ayers

Greg Owens

John Hall

John Milham

Jonah Miller

Karl Langley

TK Kovacevich

Best Bassist

Eric Peterson

Mario Rivera

Michael Bullock

Stan Foster

TJ Thompson

Tony Novak

Best Piano Player

Andrew Ayers

Blayne Pierce

Chris Spies

Gene Murrell

Jacob Hall

John Anthony

Best Drag Queen Performer

Amber Douglas

Champagne Munroe

Jawakatema Davenport

Miss Cie

Miss Loretta

Venus Shante Davis

Zamareyah Dawn

Best DJ

Dalton Muse

DJ Blayze

DJ Mbezzle

DJ Tay

Russell Combs

Wermzer

Best Music Festival

Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival

Hangout

SouthSounds

Stapleton Bluegrass Festival

POLITICOS

Hardest Working Official – City of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)

Chief Lawrence Battiste

Chief Mark Sealy

City Attorney Ricardo Woods

City Clerk Lisa Lambert

Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Public Safety Director James Barber

Hardest Working City Councilperson – Mobile

Bess Rich

CJ Small

Fred Richardson

Gina Gregory

Joel Daves

John Williams

Levon Manzie

Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County

Judge Jill Phillips

MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill

Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl

Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood

Mobile County DA Ashley Rich

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran

Hardest Working Elected Official- Eastern Shore

Dane Haygood, Daphne Mayor

Karin Wilson, Fairhope Mayor

Kevin Boone, Fairhope City Councilman

Mary Brabner, Spanish Fort City Councilperson

Michael M. McMillan, Spanish Fort Mayor

Tommie Conaway, Daphne City Councilperson

Hardest Working Elected Official – South Baldwin

Jared Lyles. Silverhill Mayor

Jason Dyken, Gulf Shores City Councilperson

John Koniar, Foley Mayor

Joni Blalock, Orange Beach City Councilperson

Robert Craft, Gulf Shores Mayor

Tony Kennon, Orange Beach Mayor

Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack

BCBE Superintendent Eddie Tyler

County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood

County Commissioner Jeb Ball

County Commissioner Joe Davis, III

County Commissioner Skip Gruber

Hardest Working Local State Legislator

Rep. Barbara Drummond

Rep. Chris Pringle

Rep. Napoleon Bracy

Rep. Shane Stringer

Sen. Chris Elliott

Sen. Vivian Figures

Next U.S. Senator from Alabama

Doug Jones

Jeff Sessions

Tommy Tuberville

Next AL-D1 Congressperson

Bill Hightower

Jerry Carl

Kiani Gardner